Constituents can vote at five polling locations throughout Smith County during early voting, which kicked off Monday and continues weekdays through May 2.
"We've only had about 125 voters so far (Monday), and that's in all five of our early voting locations," said Michelle Allcon, elections administrator. "We can always hope things turn around over the next few days."
Only six political subdivisions are holding elections, and none are the City of Tyler. Only about 55,000 voters are eligible to participate.
"A good chunk of our population is in the City of Tyler, and they're not having an election. It's the smaller outlying areas that are," she said. "What I call an off-year election, the May of an odd number year, they're always slower."
Elections are on the ballot for the Independent School Districts of Bullard, Chapel Hill, Lindale and Tyler District 4, and the City of Winona and Emergency Services District No. 1.
Early voting locations include:
· The HUB, 304 E. Ferguson St., Tyler
· Chapel Hill Administrative Building, 11134 CR 2249, Tyler
· Lindale Masonic Lodge, 200 W. Margaret St., Lindale
· Noonday Community Center, 16662 CR 196, Tyler
· St. Violet Baptist Church, 14129 FM 2767, Tyler
"In May 2021, the first day of early voting, it looks like they had about 125," she said. "I guess we're doing pretty well, but that's still a disappointing number."
About 1,600 voters total cast a ballot during early voting in May 2021.
May 2 is the last day to vote early. May 6 is Election Day. May 8 is the last day to receive ballots by mail postmarked by 7 p.m. on May 6.
"Last year, there were a lot of signs out because it was a very busy election. There aren't nearly as many this year," Allcorn said. "I just want people to realize that we are having an election."
For more information and sample ballots, visit www.smith-county.com/government/departments/elections/current-election-information or click here.