Theatre Longview shows how greed and the lust for money can destroy families and relationships in its performance of playwright Arthur Miller’s “All My Sons.”
Directed by filmmaker and Hallsville High School graduate Micah Lyons, the show kicked off Thursday and continues through Sunday at Longview Community Center.
Lyons said the main character in the play, Joe Keller, maintains a secret for a long time to maintain his status.
“The secret stems from greed. As the truth begins to push itself to the surface, like it always does in life, everything begins to unravel very quickly,” Lyons said. “It’s an intense drama. It’s funny at times and it’s excruciating at times. It will make you laugh, it will make you cry and it’s written by one of the greatest American playwrights who ever lived -- Arthur Miller.”
William Smith is cast in the role of Keller.
“He seems to be just a likable, simple guy but he is a master of manipulation and he sort of has everybody in his circle singing his song, so to speak,” Smith said. “As the truth starts to come out he gets progressively desperate because he’s losing control and he fears that he is going to be completely found out.”
Getting into character, Smith said, was relatively easy.
“The guy is my same age so that part was easy,” he said. “And he has some of the same characteristics in his life that I do – most everybody does – and that is family dynamics and the way people respond to problems within the family.”
Smith, who is no stranger to theater, said this is his first time performing with Theatre Longview.
“I have an extensive background in theater but it’s been a while since I’ve actually done something. I’m retired now so I have the time for it,” he said. “I kind of accidentally came across the notice for the auditions … and I went over and auditioned.”
Lyons said Smith is the star of the play in every sense of the word.
“He is phenomenal, so natural and believable, a fantastic actor,” Lyons said. “You can watch him all day long.”
Lyons, who has other projects in the works, is excited about his own role as director.
“I’m in the middle of producing three different movies right now (including a western) and we are gearing up to shoot a Christmas movie next month in Longview,” he said. “And then I’ve got an adventure movie we’re shooting early next year, so they’re all kind of overlapping.”
Lyons said his main reason for wanting to be involved was because it’s a local production.
”My second thought was, ‘Are you crazy?’ And my third thought was yes, you are and we’re still going to do it.”
And it has been a blast, he said.
“I love the actors and I love the board and everyone behind Theatre Longview,” Lyons said. “To say it’s been easy would be a total lie but it has been absolutely phenomenal getting to work with everybody and getting to know some of the local talent.”
There are lessons to be learned, Lyons said, from “All My Sons.”
“I would love for people to take away two things. Number one is, ‘make sure that your sins will find you out.’ That is an old Scripture quoted to me by my parents many, many times when I was growing up. The things you do in secret come to light,” Lyons said. “And number two is just how far people are willing to go in the name of money. I know it’s a fictional story but to see the carnage that this one man brought on … is devastating.”