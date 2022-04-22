Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts after publicly signing HB7, “individual freedom,” also dubbed the “stop woke” bill during a news conference at Mater Academy Charter Middle/High School in Hialeah Gardens, Fla., on Friday. DeSantis also signed two other bills into laws including one regarding the “big tech” bill signed last year but set aside due to a court ruling, and the special districts bill, which relates to the Reedy Creek Improvement District.