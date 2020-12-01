Smith County recorded three confirmed COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the county’s overall death toll to 202.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported Smith County added 105 confirmed and probable cases for a new total of 9,789.
The cumulative count includes 6,066 confirmed and 3,723 probable cases.
A total of 268 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Tuesday.
Of the 202 deaths, 138 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 64 are deemed as probable.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,973, while probable recoveries are at 1,374. Confirmed active cases are at 1,955 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 2,285, NET Health reported.
Ten Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, 14 detention officers are COVID-19 positive as of Monday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Other counties
Gregg County has 5,199 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,336 confirmed and 1,863 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,420, while there are 684 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll stayed at 108, which includes 65 confirmed and 43 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 2,586 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,875 confirmed and 711 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll stayed at 58. Thirteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries remained at 1,105, and there are 183 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 1,772 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,150 confirmed and 622 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 611, and 100 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll stayed at 44, including 11 deaths listed with COVID-19 being the probable cause.
Anderson County has 1,851 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,286 confirmed and 565 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 936, and probable recoveries are at 258, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 49. Out of the total deaths, 13 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 1,507 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 927 confirmed and 580 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 717, and there are 247 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll remained at 55. Out of the total deaths, nine are listed as probable.
Rains County has 342 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 168 confirmed and 174 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 83, and there are 43 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County remained at nine. Out of the total deaths, two are deemed as probable.