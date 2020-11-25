While Smith County saw an increase of 121 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the number of East Texans receiving treatment in Tyler hospitals for the virus rose significantly to over 250.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District recorded that Smith County has a cumulative coronavirus diagnosis count of 9,393, including 5,872 confirmed and 3,521 probable.
A total of 252 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Wednesday, which is up from 226 on Tuesday.
Of the total deaths, 133 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 63 are deemed as probable.
Confirmed recoveries rose by three to 3,973, while probable recoveries are at 1,374. Confirmed active cases are at 1,766 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 2,084.
Nine Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, 12 detention officers are COVID-19 positive as of Tuesday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Other counties
Gregg County has 4,930 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,217 confirmed and 1,713 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,420, while there are 684 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll stayed at 108, which includes 65 confirmed and 43 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 2,451 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,783 confirmed and 668 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll remained at 57. Thirteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries remained at 1,105, and there are 183 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 1,673 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,106 confirmed and 567 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 611, and 100 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll stayed at 44, including 11 deaths listed with COVID-19 being the probable cause.
Anderson County has 1,799 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,257 confirmed and 542 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 935, and probable recoveries are at 258, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County stayed at 48. Out of the total deaths, 13 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 1,441 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 890 confirmed and 551 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 717, and there are 247 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll rose to 54. Out of the total deaths, nine are listed as probable.
Rains County has 330 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 164 confirmed and 166 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 83, and there are 43 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County remained at nine. Out of the total deaths, two are deemed as probable.