Through a recent partnership, Brookshire Grocery Co. will now offer free COVID-19 testing twice a week at one of its Tyler facilities.
BGC has partnered with healthcare service company, eTrueNorth, to provide a mobile testing unit from 9 a.m. to noon Monday and Wednesday at the BGC Culinary Center at 200 Rice Road in Tyler.
The testing center is available by appointment only. People can register for a free appointment at doineedacovid19test.com, BGC said.
The initiative is a part of a public-private partnership, with eTrueNorth working with the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, state and local officials, and pharmacy and lab partners to open testing sites. Testing sites must follow the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to be eligible, according to the company.