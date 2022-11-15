Bishop Gorman used a balanced scoring attack as the Crusaders defeated the King's Academy Royals 36-13 on Tuesday at Haddad Gymnasium.
Scoring for the Crusaders were Joseph Richbourg (9), Nathan Glosson (8), Ryan Richbourg (5), Beau Bender (4), Aiden Culpepper (4), Anthony Todd (3), Brooks Frans (2) and Aaron Ekwuruke (1).
The Royals were led by Brayden Madison (4), Jake Hosch (4), Evan Hellwig (3) and Dallas Wood (2).
The Crusaders (3-0) are scheduled to visit Cumberland Academy on Friday. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
King's Academy (3-2) is slated to play at Paris HomeSchool at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Winona 61, Inspired Vision 57
WINONA — Cabron Hampton and LurBryson Ross each scored in double figures to help the Winona Wildcats to a 61-57 victory over Dallas Inspired Vision on Tuesday in a boys basketball game.
Hampton added nine rebounds with Ross grabbing six boards and eight steals. Josh Rice added nine points, 13 rebounds and six steals.
Winona (3-0) returns to play on Friday, traveling to Longview Christian.
Canton 54, Grand Saline 37
GRAND SALINE — The Canton Eagles improved to 2-0 on the season after Tuesday's 54-37 win over the Grand Saline Indians.
Garrett Walker led the Eagles with 17 points. Also scoring for Canton were Jaxon Rhyne (12), Layne Etheridge (10), Jaden Pickerill (8), Chantson Prox (5), Jeremiah Cea (3) and Cason Bell (2).
Landon Parker led the Indians with 23 points. Also scoring for GS were Luke Metcalf (5), Justin Griffith (3), Noah Landry (2), Justin Griffith (3) and Luke Griffith (1).
Canton is scheduled to visit Eustace at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Grand Saline is slated to play at Harleton at 6 p.m. Friday.
Cumberland Academy 59, Eustace 43
Jeremiah Whitmore had 17 points to lead Cumberland Academy to a 59-43 win at home over Eustace.
Whitmore also had six rebounds and five steals.
Isaiah Harden had a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds while also adding eight blocks.
Owen Shockey had 7 points and five steals, and Ronnie Jones had 6 points and five rebounds. Other scorers for Cumberland Academy were Jordan Erving 6; CJ Shaw 3; and Kennedy Fields 3.
Corsicana 44, Benbrook 39
BENBROOK — JJ Betts scored 12 points to lead Corsicana to a 44-39 win over Benbrook.
Damarion Kelly and Kameron Mize both hit three 3-pointers to each score 9 points.
Corsicana led 12-6 after the first quarter and 21-20 at halftime before it was tied 30-30 after three quarters.
Spring Hill 61, Big Sandy 32
LONGVIEW — Jack Beckett scored 16 points, and the Spring Hill Panthers raced out to a 19-6 lead after one quarter on the way to a 61-32 win over Big Sandy.
Peyton Bassett had 12 and Dustin Yelverton 10 for Spring Hill, which led 34-21 at halftime and then put things away with a 19-7 run in the final eight minutes. Dwaylon Richardson scored nine points, Brett Andros six, Willie Markham five and Jaden Giddings two.
Christian McCleveland had eight in the loss for Big Sandy.
Spring Hill will take on Rivercrest at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday to open the Union Grove Classic.
White Oak 57, Rains 44
WHITE OAK — Zac Jacyno opened the season with a 26-point, 13-rebound double-double, Gavin Sipes scored nine of his 13 points in a key fourth-quarter run and the White Oak Roughnecks notched a 57-44 win over Rains.
Sipes finished with 13 points and three assists, leading the Roughnecks on a 19-4 outburst in the final eight minutes. Kanaan Moore and Colton Millwood added five points apiece for White Oak. Caden Tyner had four points and 10 rebounds and Kaleb Sorgee and Jaydon Medlin scored two points each.
White Oak will visit Brownsboro on Friday.
Sabine 57, Union Grove 46
UNION GROVE — Matt Smith scored 12 points, and the Sabine Cardinals rallied from a 9-point first quarter deficit to earn a 57-46 win over the Union Grove Lions.
Colt Sparks and Hudson McNatt scored 11 points apiece for Sabine, which trailed 18-7 after one quarter but led 24-23 at halftime and outscored the Lions 21-13 in the final period to pull away.
The Cardinals will be back at Union Grove on Thursday to face Avinger at 6:30 p.m. in the opening round of the Lions' tournament.
Avinger 81, Redwater 53
AVINGER — Nathan McIntyre tossed in 30 points and added six rebounds, Jaxon Neal just missed a triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and the Avinger Indians rolled to an 81-53 win over Redwater.
Judson Jones finished with 19 points and eight rebounds, and Ta'Zion Frazier had 12 points and four rebounds for the Indians.