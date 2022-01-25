Boston Red Sox David Ortiz reacts before a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, Aug. 7, 2009, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Ortiz knows a thing or two about clutch swings late in the game. But he might put this one away in his first at-bat. Ortiz, a 10-time All-Star who spent most of his career with the Boston Red Sox, leads a group of 13 first-time eligible players getting serious consideration from voters for the Baseball Hall of Fame.