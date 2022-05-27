"American Idol" finalist Fritz Hager III performed an encore performance on "LIVE with Kelly and Ryan" on Friday morning.

Hager, 22, of Tyler, performed his single "Hearts Align" for the audience on the New York City morning show.

"That was gorgeous," co-host Kelly Ripa said. "That was a breathtaking song."

This was Hager's first opportunity to perform the song. Hager, who was eliminated from the top 5 on "American Idol," was cut the round before he was set to perform it, he said.

Although he didn't win it all, Ripa said "it was no contest" on the encore performance contest, in which voters chose Hager through an online public voting system. Supporters could vote for Hager, or one of the other finalists, an unlimited amount of times for 24 hours on Monday until Tuesday morning. Hager received the most votes to secure the performance.

"You're a definite fan favorite," Ripa said.

"LIVE" co-host Ryan Seacrest, who is also the longtime host of "American Idol," asked Hager about his "evolution" from not having much self-confidence in the beginning of the national singing competition to now performing his own song on a New York City stage.

"It's crazy," Hager told Seacrest. "The first time we really talked was in (the 'Showstoppers' round of 'Idol'), and I was a wreck, in tears, it was pretty intense. Now, all of this happening, 'Idol' happening, and sort of being able to keep the momentum going into the future, it's all I've ever wanted."

Seacrest encouraged Hager to seize the moment and continue chasing his dreams.

"It's so fantastic to see your success," Seacrest said. "You have the right idea -- keep the momentum going, chip away at every little opportunity. We're so happy you won this (encore) contest."

Ripa told Hager he's clearly in the right field as he pursues his music career.

"You've definitely found what you're meant to do," Ripa said.

Hager will also perform a free concert at 7 p.m. tonight at True Vine in Tyler.