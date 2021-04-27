GRAND SALINE — Brandon Bacon tossed a two-hitter and contributed four hits as the Rains Wildcats defeated Grand Saline, 15-1, to clinch the District 12-3A baseball championship on Tuesday.
Rains improves to 19-7 overall and 10-1 in league play. the Indians are 11-15 and 5-6. The two teams are scheduled to meet again at 7 p.m. Friday in Emory.
Bacon threw five innings, allowing an unearned run while striking out 10 and not walking a batter.
At the plate, Bacon had three singles and a double with an RBI. Kylar McGinty had three hits (2 singles, double) as did Audie McAree (2 doubles, single) and Cameron Teague.
Luke Sheppard hit two doubles and Will Stroman added two singles. Eric Bacon had a double with singles from Grant Guidry and Drake Hurley.
RBIs were from Sheppard (3), McAree (3), Eric Bacon (2), Storman (2), Brandon Bacon (1) and Teague (1).
Scoring two runs each were Eric Bacon, Storman, Sheppard, McGinty, Guidry and McAree. Scoring one run apiece were Brandon Bacon, Hurley and Teague.
Jase Melton had a triple for the Indians with Brett Kindle adding a single. Melton drove in Kindle.
Lufkin 3, Nacogdoches 2
LUFKIN — Sam Flores singled with two outs to bring home Coby DeJesus with the winning run in the seventh inning as the Lufkin Panthers defeated the Nacogdoches Dragons 3-2 on Tuesday in a District 16-5A baseball.
Lufkin improves to