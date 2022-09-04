WHITEHOUSE — In a matchup of two of the top volleyball teams in East Texas, the Whitehouse LadyCats won over the Bullard Lady Panthers in the championship match of the Whitehouse Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
Whitehouse won 25-17, 25-21, 25-14 in the final.
In bracket play, the LadyCats won over North Lamar (25-13, 25-18) in the quarterfinals and over Texarkana Pleasant Grove (25-27, 25-16, 25-19).
Bullard reached the finals by defeating Spring Hill (25-20, 22-25, 25-22) in the quarterfinals and Canton (28-26, 16-25, 26-24).
Whitehouse's Megan Cooley was named Tournament Most Valuable Player.
Joining Cooley on the All-Tournament team were Whitehouse's Kassidy Meyer, Gilmer's Mallory Tate, Bullard's Callie Bailey and Campbell Clark, North Lamar's Lauren Dority, Canton's Maddie Wilson, Tyler's Kristen Williams, Texarkana Pleasant Grove's Reese Gibbs, Spring Hill's Carolann Bowles, Marshall's Caitlyn Ellenburg and Lindale's Addison Ridge.
Leaders for Whitehouse in the tourney were Cooley (60 kills, 12 aces, 71 digs), Ashley Rhame (4 aces, 78 assists, 36 digs), Camdon Bizot (14 kills, 41 assists, 24 digs), Gabie Patterson (3 aces, 65 digs), Meyer (21 kills, 6 blocks), Kate Flanagan (2 aces, 15 digs), Kylan Wedell (36 kills), Madyson Nunez (8 aces, 11 blocks, 25 kills), Mariah Gooden (16 digs), Raylee Rios (24 kills) and Sarah Cyr (19 assists).
Leaders for Bullard in the tournament were Olivia Anderson (53 kills, 35 digs, 7 aces), Paige Whiteland (39 kills), Campbell Clark (35 kills, 5 blocks), Taylor Clark (121 assists, 29 digs), Libby Luscombe (38 digs), Riley Roberts (28 digs) and Bailey (68 digs).
Bullard (21-6) plays host to the Edgewood Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday. The match has a 6:30 p.m. scheduled start.
Whitehouse (17-8) has its final non-district match on Tuesday, traveling to play Lufkin. District 15-5A play begins on Friday as the LadyCats host Texas High.
---
Whitehouse Volleyball Tournament
Pool A Results (1, Canton; 2, North Lamar; 3, Tyler; 4, Chapel Hill) — Tyler def. Chapel Hill, 25-21, 24-26, 25-13; Canton def. North Lamar, 25-20, 25-21; Canton def. Chapel Hill, 25-10, 25-22; North Lamar def. Tyler, 25-22, 25-14; Canton def. Tyler, 16-25, 25-22, 25-19; North Lamar def. Chapel Hill, 25-13, 25-17.
Pool B Results (1, Spring Hill; 2, Texarkana Pleasant Grove; 3, Marshall; 4, Lindale) — Marshall def. Lindale, 20-25, 25-13, 25-17; Spring Hill def. Pleasant Grove, 25-19, 25-20; Pleasant Grove def. Lindale, 25-23, 25-21; Spring Hill def. Marshall, 25-18, 25-18; Pleasant Grove def. Marshall, 30-29, 19-25, 25-19; Spring Hill def. Lindale, 25-17, 29-27.
Pool C Results (1, Whitehouse; 2, Sabine; 3, Gilmer; 4, Harmony) — Sabine def. Harmony, 25-12, 20-25, 25-21; Whitehouse def. Gilmer, 25-12, 25-18; Sabine def. Gilmer, 26-24, 25-18; Whitehouse def. Harmony, 25-17, 24-26, 25-14; Gilmer def. Harmony, 25-23, 26-24; Whitehouse def. Sabine, 25-19, 27-25.
Pool D Results (1, Texas High; 2, Bullard; 3, Troup; 4, All Saints) — Bullard def. Troup, 25-20, 25-18; Texas High def. All Saints, 25-12, 27-25; Texas High def. Troup, 25-16, 25-14; Bullard def. All Saints, 25-22, 25-14; Texas High def. Bullard, 25-13, 25-23, 25-20; Troup def. All Saints, 20-25, 25-18, 25-22.
---
Championship Bracket (1st, 2nd Pool Play Finishers)
Quarterfinals — Canton def. Sabine; Bullard def. Spring Hill; Whitehouse def. North Lamar; Texarkana Pleasant Grove def. Texas High.
Semifinals — Bullard def. Canton; Whitehouse def. Pleasant Grove.
Championship — Whitehouse def. Bullard.
Third-Place — Canton def. Pleasant Grove.
Consolation Semifinals — Spring Hill def. Sabine; North Lamar def. Texas High.
Consolation Finals — Spring Hill def. North Lamar.
---
Silver Bracket (3rd, 4th Pool Play Finishers)
Quarterfinals — Tyler def. Harmony; Marshall def. All Saints; Gilmer def. Chapel Hill; Lindale def. Troup.
Semifinals — Marshall def. Tyler; Lindale def. Gilmer.
Championship — Lindale def. Marshall.
Third-Place — Tyler def. Gilmer.
Consolation Semifinals — Harmony def. All Saints; Troup def. Chapel Hill.
Consolation Finals — Troup def. Harmony.
---
Lindale 3, Sulphur Springs 0
LINDALE — The Lindale Lady Eagles host Sulphur Springs in their first home game of the season and captured a 3-0 win.
Lindale won 25-16, 26-24, 25-10.
Leading the way for the Lady Eagles were Addison Ridge (9 kills, 9 digs), Reagan Cates (8 kills), Maddox Lay (6 kills), Brooke Tweedell (4 blocks), Kayli Vickery (2 blocks), setter Anna Ivy (16 assists, 4 digs), Tatum Woodard (10 assists) and Reagan Hope (6 digs).
The Lady Eagles travel to Tyler to face the Lady Lions at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Lindale's Junior Varsity lost to Sulphur Springs in two sets (25-21, 26-24). Leaders for Lindale were Callie Schmidt (11 digs), setter Clara Helvey (20 assists, 2 aces), Addison Frazier (11 kills, 4 digs) and Alyssa Potts (8 kills, 2 blocks).
Lindale's Freshman A Team won 25-15 and 25-22. Leading the way were Alyssia Romero (5 kills, 9 service points), Kenlie Collins (5 kills, 4 digs, 8 service points), Macy Hodde (4 kills), Abigail Kelly (4 kills), Lauren Stanton (4 kills) and Bayleigh Yarbrough (8 digs).
Sulphur Springs won the Freshman B Team game (25-23, 25-16). Addilyn Bills led defensively with five digs and nine service points and Kirby Kleam added three kills and five service points.
Hawkins 3, Jefferson 0
HAWKINS — Trinity Hawkins and Jordyn Warren combined for 23 assists, Carmen Turner led with six kills and the Hawkins Lady Hawks earned a 25-12, 24-18, 25-16 sweep of Jefferson.
Hawkins had 14 assists and four kills, Warren nine assists and seven digs and Laney Wilson and Alaya Scoggins four kills apiece.
Hawkins visits Gary on Tuesday.
Arp 3, Garrison 0
ARP — Kyia Horton dished out 27 assists to go along with 14 digs, six aces and four kills, and the Arp Lady Tigers swept past Garrison, 25-15, 25-16, 25-10.
Maddie Birdsong added four aces, 13 kills and six digs for Arp. Cyla Nelson finished with four kills and two digs, Kyleigh Pawlik seven kills and two digs, Aubrey Poole two aces, three kills and seven digs, Kayleigh Shuttlesworth seven digs, Sydné Garrett one kill, Abby Nichols 19 digs, two kills and two aces and Addison Carpenter 17 digs and three aces.