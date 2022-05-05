The Tyler Morning Telegraph is following severe weather and will update this story as watches or warnings are issued. Be sure to refresh your browser for the latest information.

4:50 p.m. Power has been restored to hundreds of homes in Smith County. As of now, Oncor is reporting 608 customers without power. The restoration time is unknown.

4:40 p.m. Smith County and city of Tyler officials both said there have been no reports of any major damage or flooded roads at this time. However, both urged motorists to be aware of possible flooded areas and watch for high water. The county remains under a flash flood warning until at least 6:15 p.m.

3:58 p.m. According to our news partners at CBS19, Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez with the Rusk County Sheriff's Office said there is a lot of debris throughout Rusk and into Panola County. At least a couple houses were damaged, but crews are still searching and viewing the area. Some county roads have trees down and high water. Use extreme caution and stay off the roads if possible.

3:15 p.m. Oncor reports 1,800 customers in Smith County without power. There is no estimated restoration time, but Oncor said it is responding to all outages and keeping safety for its employees and the public as its No. 1 priority.

To report an outage call 888-313-4747, text OUT to 66267, use the MyOncor app or select “Report an Outage” located above the map. If you see a downed power line, stay away and call 911.

Tips for outages from our partners at CBS19:

Keep freezers and refrigerators closed.

Use a generator, but ONLY outdoors and away from windows.

Do not use a gas stove or oven to heat your home.

Disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges.

Have alternate plans for refrigerating medicines or using power-dependent medical devices.

Check with local officials about heating and cooling locations open near you.

3 p.m. The National Weather Service reports there was a tornado event at 1:52 p.m. in Rusk County. According to the service, the storm caused damage along FM 1251 at Rusk County Road 262 north of Henderson.

The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reports there was a confirmed tornado in Mount Enterprise with damage at the Whispering Pines RV Park.

Tatum ISD was sheltering in place due to the weather at just before 2 p.m.

2:40 p.m. Tyler ISD said all schools have normal release this afternoon and all buses are on schedule with their normal routes. However, the district said, "Due to the weather, you may see a delay as our bus drivers safely transport your students home."

2:30 p.m. Damage, a potential tornado and injuries reported in Rusk County, according to CBS19.

2:20 p.m. 1,000 Oncor customers in Smith County now without power.

2:15 p.m. Flash flood warning for areas of Smith County, including Tyler, Lindale, Winona, Noonday, until 5:15 p.m.

1:15 p.m. Smith County is no longer under a severe thunderstorm warning.

1:15 p.m. There are 979 Oncor power outages in Smith County. As of now, there is not an estimated restoration time. For outages in other surrounding counties, click here.

12:30 p.m. Severe thunderstorm warning issued for areas of Smith County including Tyler, Whitehouse, Chapel Hill, Arp, Winona, Owentown and Noonday.

10:40 a.m. NWS issues special weather statement for other areas of East Texas including Tyler and Noonday.

10:30 a.m. Statement from Tyler ISD: "We are monitoring the weather situation. If there is any need to change the dismissal process due to weather, we will let you know as soon as possible via text, our website, and our social media channels."

10:12 a.m. A tornado watch has been issued for Smith County until 6 p.m. tonight.

10:08 a.m. The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement until 10:45 a.m. for some portions of Smith County including Chapel Hill, Bullard, Whitehouse, Troup and Arp. For these areas, NWS recommends seeking shelter in a sturdy structure due to threats of wind up to 40 mph and penny-sized hail.