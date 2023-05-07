The North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA) announced the recipients for its third annual Linda Thomas Safe Driving Scholarship. The scholarship awarded $1,000 each for 10 high school seniors in NET RMA counties throughout northeast Texas.
The scholarship promotes safe driving practices among local high school students and the Northeast Texas community. Winners were selected based on safe driving essays along with academic and extracurricular achievements.
Among the students receiving safe driving scholarship checks are Whitehouse High School senior Ainsley Anderson and Tyler Legacy High School Senior Rushil Sajjan.
As an Emergency Medical Technician, Sajjan responded to distracted driving accidents involving students his age.
“Seeing what I see out in the ambulances, it's not worth it to go and drive irresponsibly or drive too fast,” Sajjan said. “You're probably still going to get to your destination in the same amount of time, distracted or speeding, or if you're being safe. I say it's better to be safe.”
Each application was evaluated by the Safe Driving Scholarship Committee made up of NET RMA board members on the Community Relations Committee.
“We’re truly inspired by the record number of thoughtful scholarship submissions this year from such impressive high school students,” said Jason Ray, NET RMA Board and Community Relations Committee Member. “Our winners represent a talented group of students from all parts of the NET RMA footprint. From a professional pilot to a pipe/structural welder along with those pursuing medical, engineering and business degrees, these young adults are poised to become the next generation of leaders. We are proud to play a part in helping them on their life journeys.”
Linda Thomas Safe Driving Scholarship winners include:
Bowie County
- Jaiden Darden – Maud High School
Gregg County
- Lillian Purdum – Longview High School
- Janis Phu – Pine Tree High School
- Thomas M. Barker – Sabine High School
Kaufman County
- Hope Wright – North Forney High School
Smith County
- Ainsley Anderson – Whitehouse High School
- Rushil Sajjan – Tyler Legacy High School
Upshur County
- Ashton Haynes – Gilmer High School
Van Zandt County
- Barrett Martin – Edgewood High School
Wood County
- Lane Lewis – Winnsboro High School
Student essays included thoughts about driving laws, ideas on new technologies to limit cell phone use on the road, and personal stories on how distracted driving impacted their life.
The winners and their essays can be found on the website.
Recipients will be able to use scholarship funds for tuition, fees, books, room, board or other expenses required by their college or university.
The NET RMA is an independent government agency created to accelerate the development of transportation projects in North East Texas. The mission is to implement transportation solutions that will enhance the quality of life and the economic environment in the area.
The NET RMA is governed by a 21-member board of directors that represents each of the member counties: Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Kaufman, Panola, Rusk, Smith, Titus, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Texas RMAs were made possible through an initiative passed by the State Legislature in 2001. The NET RMA was established in October 2004.
For more information visit NETRMA.org.