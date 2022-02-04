Sunday, Feb. 6

TV

Auto/MotorSports Racing

NASCAR Cup: The Clash Final Qualifying 2 p.m. FOX

AMA Arenacross: Round 6 5 p.m. CBSSN

NASCAR Cup: The Clash At The Coliseum 5 p.m. FOX

College Basketball: Men

Providence at Georgetown 11 a.m. FS1

Maryland at Ohio St. noon CBS

Loyola of Chicago at Missouri St. 1 p.m. ESPNU

Nevada at San Diego St. 3 p.m. CBSSN

Washington at Stanford 3 p.m. ESPNU

Minnesota at Iowa 3:30 p.m. BTN

Houston at Cincinnati 5 p.m. ESPN2

Wyoming at Fresno St. 6 p.m. FS1

College Basketball: Women

Miami at North Carolina 11 a.m. ACCN

Louisville at Syracuse 11 a.m. BSSW

Texas A&M at Kentucky 11 a.m. ESPN2

Tulane at South Florida 11 a.m. ESPNU

Tennessee at UConn 11 a.m. FOX

Florida at Georgia noon SECN

Notre Dame at Florida St. 1 p.m. ACCN

Boston College at Virginia Tech 1 p.m. BSSW

Illinois at Wisconsin 1 p.m. BTN

Louisville at Syracuse 1 p.m. ESPN2

Creighton at Marquette 1 p.m. FS1

Oregon St. at Arizona 1 p.m. PAC12N

Alabama at Vanderbilt 2 p.m. SECN

Clemson at Virginia 3 p.m. ACCN

Baylor at Texas 3 p.m. ESPN2

Oregon at Arizona St. 3 p.m. PAC12N

Wake Forest at Duke 5 p.m. ACCN

Stanford at Southern Cal 5 p.m. PAC12N

Iowa at Michigan 5:30 p.m. BTN

Pro Basketball

NBA: Brooklyn at Denver 2:30 p.m. NBATV

NBA: Atlanta at Dallas 5 p.m. BSSW

NBA: Atlanta at Dallas 5 p.m. ESPN

NBA: Milwaukee at LA Clippers 8 p.m. NBATV

Bowling

PBA: The U.S. Open 4 p.m. FS1

Pro Football

NFL Pro Bowl 2 p.m. ABC

NFL Pro Bowl 2 p.m. ESPN

Golf

Asian Tour: PIF Saudi International 5 a.m. GOLF

DP World Tour: Ras Al Khaimah Championship 7 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am noon GOLF

PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2 p.m. CBS

Horse Racing

NYRA: America's Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS2

NYRA: America's Day at the Races 3 p.m. FS1

Rodeo: PBR

Ariat Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle 11 a.m. CBS

PBR: Ariat Invitational, Championship Round 7 p.m. CBSSN

Rugby

Six Nations: France vs. Italy 2 p.m. CNBC

Soccer: Men

SPFL: Celtic F.C. at Motherwell F.C. 7:30 a.m. CBSSN

SPFL: Heart of Midlothian F.C. at Rangers F.C. 10 a.m. CBSSN

FIFA Club World Cup: Al Jazira at Al Hilal 10:20 a.m. FS2

Soccer: Women

FASL: Manchester City at Chelsea 6:30 a.m. CNBC

Soccer: HardCourt Futsal Copa America

Final: Portugal vs. Russia 5 p.m. ESPNU

Track & Field

Indoor: Boston Grand Prix 11 a.m. NBC

Tennis

ATP: Pune, Montpellier Finals 6 a.m. TENNIS

ATP: Dallas, Rotterdam, Buenos Aires; WTA: St. Petersburg 4 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS

ATP: Dallas, Rotterdam, Buenos Aires; WTA: St. Petersburg 5 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS

College Wrestling

Nebraska at Penn. St. 11 a.m. BTN

Radio

Pro Football: Pro Bowl at Las Vegas, 1:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

