The nationally ranked Tyler Junior College soccer squads continued their winning ways on Wednesday, traveling to Mount Pleasant for a Region XIV doubleheader with Northeast Texas Community College.
In the first match, the No. 1 Apache Ladies won their 32nd consecutive game with a 7-0 win over the Lady Eagles.
The No. 3 Apaches fell behind before rallying for a 4-1 victory over the Eagles.
TJC returns home for Saturday doubleheader against Paris Junior College at Pat Hartley Field. The women play at 5 p.m., followed by the men at 7 p.m.
WOMEN
The Apache Ladies move to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in conference, while NET falls to 2-2 overall as well as in Region XIV.
Scoring goals for TJC were Tami Groenedijk (freshman, Woerden, Netherlands), Tessa Thornton (freshman, St. George, Utah), Ally Stickney (freshman, Wylie), Hannah Meyer (freshman, Grace Community, Tyler), Alexandra Gonclaves (South Garland HS), Esalenna Galekhutle (freshman, Gaborone, Botswana) and Samantha Halstaert (freshman, Puttershoek, Netherlands).
Assists were by Thornton (2), Groenedijk, Kassie Leonce (South Jordan, Utah) and Stickney.
Daniella Wilken (sophmore, Herning, Denmark) started in goal and Mia Lila (freshman, Lufkin) played the final 25 minutes for Tyler.
The Lady Eagles are scheduled to host Trinity Valley at 1 p.m. Saturday.
MEN
The Apaches improve to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in Region XIV. The Eagles fall to 2-1 overall as well as in conference.
Luis Flores, a freshman from Lufkin, scored two goals for TJC.
NET took a 1-0 lead before the Apaches scored the next four goals.
TJC led 2-1 at halftime as Frederick Heise (sophomore, Hørsholm, Denmark) scored off an assist from Jonathan Martinez (sophomore, Atlanta, Georgia) in the 26th minute and Flores scored his first goal on assist from Solomon Saboia (sophomore, Lindale) with two minutes before halftime.
In the 60th minute, Flores made it 3-1. Iker Gallardo (freshman, Valencia, Spain) had the assist.
The final goal was in the 80th minute as Leonardo Marquez (freshman, Visalia, California).
Micah Gunn (sophomore, Istanbul, Turkey) was injured in the first few minutes of the game but elected to stay in goal for TJC. The Eagles scored at the 15 minute mark and Gunn exited about five minutes later. Aidan Leak (sophmore, Cape Town, South Africa) finished out the game.
The Eagles are scheduled to meet TVCC at 3 p.m. Saturday in Mount Pleasant.
SMOKE SIGNALS: Military and first responders will be honored on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 as part of the Apaches football game against Navarro College on Saturday at Chritus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. ... All current and former military personnel and first responders will be admitted free of charge with appropriate identification. Men and women of the armed forces and first responders will serve as honorary captains and a special halftime performance featuring the Apache Band, Apaches Belles and Navarro Band will commemerate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. ... Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ... Tickets are on sale by visiting the Apaches Ticketing Page (https://www.apacheathletics.com/apache-athletics-ticketing?skipMobile=1). ... Tickets for reserved seating are $7 and ends on Saturday at noon. Reserved seating is not sold at the gate. General admission tickets are $5 and may be purchased online or at the stadium.