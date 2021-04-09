Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 82F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 55F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.