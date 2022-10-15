The 89th Texas Rose Festival parade will begin at 9 a.m. this morning.

The parade will begin going west from Glenwood Boulevard and Front Street and end at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

It will feature more than 120 parade entries with custom floats for the Queen and her Court, color guards, bands, car clubs, dance teams, Shriners and dignitaries, and more.

How can I watch the parade?

In person: Seating is free along the parade route or you can purchase reserved seating tickets for $10 at www.texasrosefestival.com, or up to one hour before the event starts.

Online: The Tyler Paper will be live-streaming the entire parade on its Facebook page. To watch, you can click here, search Tyler Paper on Facebook, or visit www.facebook.com/tylerpaper.

Our livestream is made possible thanks to our sponsor, Peters Chevrolet.

Online, in Spanish: There will be an exclusive live broadcast of the parade in Spanish on Facebook live. Click here for the event page where the live will be streamed. The Spanish live will be conducted by Ginger Young, of Flowers Davis Law Firm, who is also the mother of Princess Olivia Bristol Young. The live is presented by Madera St Real Estate.

On air: If you prefer to watch the parade on television, the official Texas Rose Festival Parade Sponsor KETK will be streaming the parade on KETK-FOX51.

Will roadways be affected?

Yes. Glenwood Boulevard between Houston and Front streets will be closed at 6 a.m. Saturday morning. The remaining roads will be closed at 7:45 a.m.

Tyler police officers will be at nearly every intersection. It is advised to take alternate routes and plan extra time to get around these areas.

What other events are happening today?

Queen’s Tea, 1 to 3 p.m. at the Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Dr. The tea is an opportunity to meet the Rose Queen and her Court in their full coronation costumes, while also showcasing the 14-acre Tyler Rose Garden in full bloom. The public is invited to attend and admission is free. Information: www.texasrosefestival.com

1 to 3 p.m. at the Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Dr. The tea is an opportunity to meet the Rose Queen and her Court in their full coronation costumes, while also showcasing the 14-acre Tyler Rose Garden in full bloom. The public is invited to attend and admission is free. Information: www.texasrosefestival.com Rose Display, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive. Admission is free.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive. Admission is free. Palette of Roses Art Show and Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive. Admission is free.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive. Admission is free. Rose Festival Arts and Crafts Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bergfeld Park, 1501 S. Broadway Ave. More than 75 vendors will provide handmade items such as creative art, jewelry, photography, mixed media, food & more. Free admission (kids zone & concessions for a fee), at Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College. Information: 903-531-1214, www.TylerParksAndRec.com.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bergfeld Park, 1501 S. Broadway Ave. More than 75 vendors will provide handmade items such as creative art, jewelry, photography, mixed media, food & more. Free admission (kids zone & concessions for a fee), at Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College. Information: 903-531-1214, www.TylerParksAndRec.com. Couple’s Classic Movie in the Park, 7 p.m. at Bergfeld Park, 1501 S. Broadway Ave. Admission is free.

7 p.m. at Bergfeld Park, 1501 S. Broadway Ave. Admission is free. Tyler’s Old Rose Open House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Goodman-Legrand House, 624 N. Broadway Ave.

Sunday, the Arts and Crafts Fair will continue from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Rose Display will still be available for viewing from noon to 4 p.m.

