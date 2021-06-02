In this March 30 file photo, minors lie inside a pod at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, in Donna, Texas. A move by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to shutter dozens of shelters housing about 4,000 migrant children is threatening to disrupt a national program offering care for minors who cross the U.S.-Mexico border. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday that it didn’t intend to close any facilities but that it was “assessing” the Republican governor’s late Tuesday disaster declaration.