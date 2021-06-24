Piney Woods Region
B.A. Steinhagen — GOOD. Water stained; 78 degrees; 0.61 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair staying near vegetation on the edges of sunlight. Overcast days are the best days to continue working worms and spinners in the afternoons, and topwater plus worms in the evenings. Crappie are good with minnows moving out from structures. Catfish are good day and night on cut and prepped bait in and around the creeks.
Bob Sandlin — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.18 feet high. Black bass are good on flipping jigs, crankbaits, spinners and TX rigged plastic worms near grass lines, brush and rocky shorelines. Drop shots, football jigs and swimbaits are working in deeper water near cover. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, under docks and timber near a creek or channel. Catfish are good on earthworms and live bait.
Caddo — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 1.42 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working bladed spinners, flipping jigs and drop shots near grass lines, shallow drop-offs and trees. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber. White bass are good on slabs and swimbaits on the channel edges, flats and main lake humps. Chain Pickerel are slow with spoons and small jigs. Catfish are good on chicken liver and live bait.
Conroe — GOOD. Water stained; 78 degrees; 0.04 feet low. Black bass remain good finding the deep structure stressing the importance of your fish finders for ledge barriers. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs with surface cover. Hybrid striped bass are fair mid lake chasing schools. Catfish are good on stink and cut bait in deeper water. Sunfish are fair with live worms or crickets in shallow water.
Fork — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84-89 degrees; 0.06 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on top waters, Texas rigged plastic worms, bladed spinners, crankbaits and football jigs. White and yellow bass are good using live bait, jigging spoons and slabs on humps, flats and ridge lines. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber. Catfish are good using cut bait and live bait in water depths 15-25 feet.
Houston County — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 77 degrees; 0.18 feet high. Black bass are fair using drop shots, and crankbaits on structures with cooler water below 12 feet. Crappie are very good in the evenings on live minnows above brush. Bream are very good on live worms around islands. Channel catfish are good using cut shad and perch on trotlines.
Lake O' the Pines — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 4.25 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on Texas rigged plastic worms, crankbaits, flipping jigs, jerk baits, and swimbaits. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows near brush piles, fallen timber, and creeks. Catfish are good with earthworms, chicken liver, or cut bait.
Livingston— FAIR. Water lightly stained; 77 degrees; 0.03 feet high. Black bass are fair moving deeper into creek structures and other ledges and drops. Spinners, weighted worms and crankbait have been best to cover parallel to the downward sloping structure. Striped bass are fair under the 190 bridge. Crappie are good with jigs working vegetation. White bass have decreased to fair deep as you can off points. Catfish are fair on live and stink bait.
Martin Creek — GOOD. Water slightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.14 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on drop shots, spinners, chatter baits and football jigs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on earthworms and punch bait.
Naconiche — GOOD. Water slightly stained; 77 degrees. Largemouth bass are good and best in the evenings. Standing timber and vegetation with soft plastic worms and spinners are producing multiple catches per location. Crappie are fair on jigs moving quickly below structure. Sunfish are fair on jigs and crickets. Catfish are good on dough balls, cut and live bait.
Raven — GOOD. Water stained; 78 degrees. Largemouth bass are fair early within shallow vegetation. Topwater, crankbait, and Carolina rigs are the most successful. Sunfish are fair on crickets and cutworms in shallow structures all over the lake.
Sam Rayburn — FAIR. Water stained; 77 degrees; 9.81 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair suspended around 12 feet above structures, vegetation, and quick dropping banks with topwater, spinners, and worms. White bass are fair with minnows. Crappie remain excellent on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on live and stink bait.
Toledo Bend — FAIR. Water slightly stained; 76 degrees; 0.25 feet low. Black bass are good letting Carolina rigs sink and using deep crankbait during the day positioned in deeper water brush. White bass continue fair staying deep off points with mainly spoons. Crappie are good on shiners in 10-14 feet suspended over brush at 20 feet. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.
Tyler — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.10 feet high. Black bass are good on crankbaits, football jigs, drop shots and stick baits near points, grass lines and brushy coves. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on chicken liver, punch bait and earthworms. White bass are good in water depths 25 feet with slabs and jigging spoons. Bream are good with live crickets or cutworms.
Wright Patman — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 14.60 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on bladed spinners, crank baits, swimbaits and top waters in flooded vegetation, flats and points. White bass are fair on swimbaits and slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows near timber and brush piles. Catfish are fair on chicken liver, punch or live bait.
Prairies & Lakes Region
Arlington — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 0.38 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on brush hogs, jigs, bladed spinners and drop shots fishing near drop-offs, rocks and brush. Crappie are fair near boat docks and brush on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on live bait and chicken liver.
Athens — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 89 degrees; 0.32 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on spinners, crankbaits, flukes and brush hogs working the points, flooded vegetation and grass lines. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs near timber, brush piles and boat docks. Catfish are good on punch bait and earthworms. Sunfish are good on crappie bites, crickets and cut earthworms.
Bastrop — GOOD. Water clear 86 degrees. Largemouth bass are good fishing tubes, spinners, and jerk baits near rocks, brush and points. Crappie are good on minnows in timber and brush piles. Channel and blue catfish are good on live bait, shrimp and cut bait.
Belton — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 Degrees; 8.02 feet high. Black bass are good on Texas rigged craws and worms, bladed spinners, flipping jigs and crankbaits. White Bass are good on the main lake points, drop-offs and humps using slabs, jigging spoons and live bait. Hybrid stripers are fair with live bait and swim baits in the main lake in water depths 28-42 feet. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in brush piles and timber. Catfish are good on chicken liver, punch bait and cut bait.
Benbrook — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 8.25 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair fishing chatter baits, spinners and drop shots near flooded shorelines, creeks and points. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs working structures and brush piles. Hybrid striped bass are fair with live bait. White bass are fair with slabs on main lake points, ridges and humps. Catfish are fair with punch or cut bait.
Bridgeport — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.11 feet high. Black bass are good on shaky head jigs, Texas rigged plastic worms, flukes, and jerk baits fishing points, timber, and channel ledges. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs working bridges, creeks, and brush piles. White bass are good on main lake channels and flats with swimbaits and slabs. Hybrid stripers are good along the main lake channel with live bait, A-rigs, and swimbaits. Catfish are good on live bait, chicken liver, and prepared bait.
Cedar Creek — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.09 feet low. Largemouth bass are good with finesse jigs, drop shots and crankbaits near creeks, brushy shorelines and timber. Hybrids and sand bass are excellent on main lake points, humps and ridges using live bait, swimbaits, slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs in brush piles, beneath boat docks and bridges. Catfish are good in water depths 15-25 feet using cut bait and earthworms.
Cooper— GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.30 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on shad like crankbaits, Carolina rigged worms, double bladed spinners and football jigs. The white bass and hybrids are good in water depths 15-30 feet over humps, ridges and flats using live bait, slabs, spoons and swimbaits. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs working brush piles, creeks and timber. Catfish are good on live bait and earthworms.
Eagle Mountain — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.10 feet high. Black bass are good fishing crankbaits, wacky worms and jigs near points, brushy shorelines and timber. White bass are good with jigging spoons slabs and live bait fishing flats, ridges and humps. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs working near docks, submerged brush and timber in creeks. Catfish are good on chicken liver, cut and punch bait.
Fayette — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees. Largemouth bass are good on chatter baits, spinners and drop shots. Sunfish are good on dough bait, crickets and earthworms. Catfish are good on earthworms and cut bait.
Gibbons Creek — GOOD. Water stained; 78 degrees; 1.77 feet low. Largemouth bass are good fishing over the top of brush and drops deeper than 10 feet. Mid-lake schools are the norm and have held multiple fish. Crappie are fair on jigs closer to banks and not mid lake. Catfish are fair on live bait. Sunfish are fair on cut worms shallow.
Graham — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 0.03 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on chatter baits, bladed spinner baits, wacky worms, flipping jigs and crankbaits working near timber, docks, points and grass lines. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles and under boat docks. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons on points, flats and humps. Hybrid stripers are good on swimbaits and live bait. Catfish are good on cut and punch bait.
Granbury— GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.01 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, flipping jigs and bladed spinners near docks, shorelines, rocky points and coves. Crappie fishing is good around boat docks and bridge pilings with minnows and jigs. Catfishing is good with cut bait and live bait. Stripers are good with live bait and swimbaits along the main lake channel in water depths 25-45 feet.
Grapevine— FAIR. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 8.49 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on top waters, chatter baits, flukes and craws near flooded vegetation, grass lines and drop-offs. White bass are fair in water depths 25-40 feet near main lake channels, flats and drop-offs using slabs and jigging spoons. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Crappie are fair on minnows in marinas and brush piles. Catfish are fair on chicken liver, punch bait and earthworms.
Jacksonville — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.07 feet high. Largemouth bass are good with crankbaits, jigs, craws and spinners near grass lines, shallow timber and brush. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs working timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait.
Joe Pool — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 3.77 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair fishing wacky worms, chatter baits and football jigs along rocky shorelines, flooded vegetation and drop-offs. Crappie are fair near brush piles on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on chicken liver, punch and cut bait.
Lavon — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 89 degrees; 4.62 feet high. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs fishing timber, bridges and brush piles. White bass are good with slabs and live bait. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Black bass are fair on chatter baits, top waters, crankbaits and flipping jigs. Catfish are fair on live bait, nightcrawlers and chicken liver.
Lewisville — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 4.13 feet high. Black bass are good fishing points, flooded vegetation and brush using drop shots, poppers, frogs, double bladed spinner baits and brush hogs. White bass are good on swimbaits and slabs on main lake flats, humps and ridges. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles and creeks. Catfish are good on chicken liver, cut bait and nightcrawlers.
Limestone — GOOD. Water clear; 84 degrees; 0.11 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on stick baits, diving crank baits, brush hogs and wacky worms along creek ledges, near vegetation and along rocky shorelines. White bass are good near the main lake channel, humps and drop-offs with slabs, swim baits and jigging spoons. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles and timber. Catfish are good on live bait and punch bait.
Navarro Mills — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 2.25 feet high. Crappie are fair on minnows around the marina docks and main lake brush piles. Catfish are good with punch bait and chicken liver. White bass are good on slabs, swimbaits and jigging spoons. Black bass are good with wacky worms, chatter baits, bladed spinners and crankbaits near creeks, timber and drop-offs.
Palestine — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 89 degrees; 0.15 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working shad like crankbaits, brush hogs, flipping jigs, lizards and top waters working near points, timber and rocky shorelines. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, bridge columns and timber. Hybrid stripers are good on live bait and swimbaits. White bass are good on live bait, slabs and jigging spoons on main lake humps, channel ledges and flats. Catfish are good on punch bait, earthworms and cut bait.
Palo Pinto — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.05 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on points, drop-offs and brushy shorelines with spinners, top waters, crankbaits and football jigs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near bridge columns and brush piles. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons near humps, points and flats. Hybrid bass are good on live shad and swimbaits. Catfish are good on cut bait, live bait and chicken liver.
Proctor — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 5.36 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on chatter baits, Carolina rigged plastic worms and crankbaits near main lake points, drop offs, flooded vegetation and rocky shorelines. Hybrid stripers are good with live bait and swim baits in the main lake in water depths 25-40 feet. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs near timber and brush near a channel or drop-off. Catfish are good on cut bait, live bait and earthworms.
Ray Hubbard — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85-90 degrees; 0.11 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina rigged worms, bladed spinners, chatter baits and crankbaits near rocky banks, flats, drop-offs and timber areas. White bass are good with slabs near main lake flats, humps and points in water depths 20-35 feet. Crappie are fair with minnows and jigs in brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait and chicken liver.
Ray Roberts — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 3.85 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on drop shots, crankbaits, bladed spinners, top water plugs and flipping jigs near flooded banks, vegetation and drop-offs. White bass are good in water depths 12-40 feet using slabs and swimbaits near main lake points, flats and along the river channel. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around docks, bridge columns and in brush piles. Catfish are fair on worms, chicken liver and cut bait.
Richland Chambers — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84-89 degrees; 0.41 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on flipping jigs, flukes and crankbaits fishing near points, creeks and rocky shorelines. White bass and hybrids are good on live bait, slabs and spoons working flats, humps and points. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs on bridge pilings, in brush piles and timber. Catfish are good on cut or punch bait and nightcrawlers. Bream fishing is good with cut earthworms and crickets.
Somerville — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 3.30 feet high. White bass and hybrids are good with swimbaits and slabs on main lake flats, ridges, drop-offs and around humps. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles and timber. Catfish are good with chicken liver, punch and live bait. Largemouth bass are good with finesse worms, crankbaits, drop shots and bladed spinners near the grass lines, rocky shorelines and road beds.
Stillhouse — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 1.00 feet high. Black bass are very good on chatterbaits, flukes, swim baits and bladed spinners working flooded vegetation, grass lines and hydrilla beds. Smallmouth bass are fair with plastic grubs near rocky shorelines, rock ledges and drop offs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles and timber. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons off main lake points, humps and drop offs. Channel catfish are good with chicken liver and cut bait. Blue cats are good with fresh cut bait.
Sulphur Springs — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.39 feet low . Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, skirted jigs and drop shots working near points, drop-offs and fallen timber. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on punch bait and earthworms.
Tawakoni — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.64 feet high. Blue Catfish are good on fresh cut or live bait. Channel Catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver. Largemouth Bass are good on chatter baits, drop shots and bladed spinners near vegetation lines, docks and flooded brush. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on swimbaits, slabs and live bait near the main lake channel, flats, drop-offs and humps. Crappie are good on minnows around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
Texoma — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 81-84 degrees; 2.80 feet high. Striped bass are very good on live bait, top waters and swimbaits in the river channel and tributaries. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons. Largemouth bass are good fishing wacky worms, shaky head jigs, square billed crankbaits, top waters and bladed spinner baits. Crappie are fair on minnows near boathouses, timber near a channel and brush piles. Catfish are good on earthworms and cut bait.
Weatherford — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.16 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on frogs, bladed spinners, skirted jigs, crankbaits and Carolina rigs near shorelines, fallen timber and creeks. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are fair on minnows around docks, creeks and submerged cover. Catfish are fair on punch or cut bait.
Whitney — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 3.60 feet high. Black bass are fair on chatter baits, top waters, crankbaits, drop shots and skirted jigs. White bass are good along the main lake channel, flats and humps with jigging spoons and slabs. Stripers are good with live bait along the main lake river channel edges in water depths 25-42 feet. Crappie are fair with minnows and jigs in timber, creek channels and brush piles. Catfish are fair on punch bait and cut bait.
Worth — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.10 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair with top waters, football jigs, crankbaits and jerk baits working drop-offs, brushy shorelines and boat docks. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs working brush piles, timber that lines a creek channel or drop-off and under docks. Catfish are good on chicken liver and punch bait.