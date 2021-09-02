Athens — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.30 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on jigs, crankbaits and Carolina rigged plastic worms working the docks, humps and road beds with some top water action early and late in the day. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs near timber, brush piles and boat docks. Catfish are good on live bait and earthworms. Sunfish are good on doubt bait, crickets and cut earthworms. Be safe this holiday weekend.
Bob Sandlin — GOOD. Water clear; 87-90 degrees; 0.59 feet low. Black bass are good on crank baits, shaky head jigs, red, blue or black Texas rigged plastic worms, and chartreuse bladed spinners near brush piles, timber and rocky shorelines. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, under docks and timber near a creek or channel. Catfish are good on chicken liver, punch bait and cut bait.
Caddo — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.47 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working crankbaits, flipping jigs, buzz baits, wacky rigs and drop shots near creek channels and crossings, points and trees. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber. White bass are good on slabs, live bait and jigging spoons on the channel edges, flats and main lake humps. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on live bait, night crawlers and punch bait.
Cedar Creek — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.15 feet low. Largemouth bass are good with chartreuse flukes, diving crankbaits and Texas rigged plastic worms near brush piles, docks and timber in 14-28 feet of water. Hybrids and sand bass are good on main lake points, humps and flats using spoons, slabs and live bait. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs in brush piles, beneath boat docks and bridges. Catfish are good using live bait, punch bait and chicken liver.
Cooper — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.34 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on deep diving crankbaits, black or red plastic worms, chatter baits and football jigs. The white bass and hybrids are good over humps and flats using silver or white slabs and chartreuse swimbaits. Crappie are fair with minnows working brush piles and timber in 16-25 feet of water. Catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver.
Fork — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87-90 degrees; 1.01 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on Long Carolina rigged plastic worms, diving crankbaits and football jigs are working near road beds, timber and brush piles. White and yellow bass are good using live bait, jigging spoons and slabs on humps and main lake points. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles, bridges and timber. Catfish are good using chicken liver, cut and live bait.
Gibbons Creek — GOOD. Water stained; 80 degrees; 2.39 feet low. Summer fishing patterns persist. Largemouth bass are fair fishing over brush with several suspended per location. Drag over spinners, worms, and crankbait. Crappie are good on jigs in water depths 14-16 feet. Catfish are fair on live bait all throughout the lake.
Houston County — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 78 degrees; 0.01 feet above. Black bass are fair early morning and evenings using swimbaits, black and blue Senko, watermelon red off points, and spinners and divers. Crappie are fair in 12 to 14 feet of water using live minnows and moving among brush piles. Bream are good using live worms in shallow structures. Catfish are good on jug lines and over 15lbs using hot dogs and perch plus shad.
Jacksonville — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.04 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair with deep diving crankbaits, shaky head jigs, Texas rigged plastic worms near points, timber and brush piles. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs working timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait.
Lake O' the Pines — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.41 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on blue or black Texas rigged plastic worms, diving crankbaits, football jigs and pearl swimbaits. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles, fallen timber and deep creek bends and ledges. Catfish are good with punch bait, earth worms or cut bait.
Lavon — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 1.18 feet low. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs, fishing bridge pilings and brush piles. White bass are good with slabs, jigging spoons and live bait. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Black bass are fair on shaky head jigs, diving crankbaits and Carolina rigged plastic worms. Catfish are good on cut bait and live bait.
Livingston — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 83 degrees; 0.11 feet high. Fishing patterns are consistent with past weeks. White bass are good following shad in deeper water. Success around Pine Island, Dove Island, and Governor's Point has been reported. Black bass are fair using jigs, weighted worms, crankbait, and topwater. The best habitats have been points, and working vegetation. Striped bass are fair moving around the bridge. Crappie are good with jigs working vegetation and above some structures deeper than 10 feet depth. Catfish are good in 30 feet of water on live baits, and stink bait.
Martin Creek — GOOD. Water slightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.51 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on red or purple Texas rigged plastic worms, bladed spinners, diving crankbaits and football jigs. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait.
Palestine — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.19 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working perch like crankbaits, shaky head jigs, drop shots and swimbaits working brush, flats, brush piles and points. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, bridge columns and timber. Hybrid stripers are good on live bait and swimbaits. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons on main lake points, channel ledges and flats. Catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver.
Ray Hubbard — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86-90 degrees; 0.36 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, football jigs, swim baits and crankbaits near rocky banks, flats, brush piles and timber areas. White bass are good with slabs and live bait near main lake flats, humps and points. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs in brush piles and timber. Catfish are good on live bait, chicken liver and punch bait.
Ray Roberts — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.25 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, spinners and jigs near timber, rip rac and drop-offs. White bass are fair using slabs and live bait near main lake points, flats and along the river channel. Crappie are fair on minnows around timber, bridge columns and in brush piles. Catfish are good on chicken liver and cut bait.
Richland-Chambers — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86-89 degrees; 0.45 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on drop shots, shaky head jigs, Texas rigged plastic worms and shad like crankbaits fishing near points, docks and rocky shorelines. White bass and hybrids are good on live bait, slabs and swimbaits near main lake flats, humps and points. Crappie are good on minnows near bridge pilings, brush piles and timber. Catfish are good on cut bait, punch bait and chicken liver. Bream fishing is good with dough bait, cut earthworms and live crickets.
Sam Rayburn — GOOD. Water stained; 81 degrees; 0.53 feet low. The fish are still in the summer pattern, and will remain consistent until the weather changes. Topwater frog bite is getting better early morning as more of the grass begins to emerge, fish are schooling on flats, and the off-shore bite is good off ridges and points. Largemouth bass are good on points and ledges using topwater frogs, and in the grass lines using jigs. Schooling bass are good on crankbaits off the flats. Crappie are good in the 18-22 feet of water flipping around in brush piles by the cypress trees biting on shiners.
Sulphur Springs — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 2.26 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on football jigs, crank baits and drop shots working near points, drop-offs and fallen timber. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on chicken liver, cut bait and earthworms.
Tawakoni — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 89 degrees; 0.30 feet low. Blue Catfish are good on fresh cut bait and live bait. Channel Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait. Largemouth Bass are good on diving crankbaits, Texas rigged plastic worms, football jigs and bladed spinners near rocky areas, docks and flats. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on swimbaits, slabs and live bait near the main lake channel, flats, drop-offs and humps. Crappie are good on minnows and black/chartreuse jigs around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
Texoma — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86-89 degrees; 0.29 feet low. Striped bass are good on live bait along the river channel with some top water action at sunrise. White bass are good on silver slabs and white swimbaits. Largemouth bass are good fishing flukes, shaky head jigs, crankbaits and Texas rigged plastic worms. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near boathouses, timber near a channel and brush piles. Catfish are good on earthworms, chicken liver and live bait.
Toledo Bend — FAIR. Water clear to slightly stained; 81 degrees; 3.25 feet low. The air and water temperatures are starting to cool down on Toledo Bend Lake as Summer is coming to an end. The water level is 168.92 with two generators operating 14 hours a day (from 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.). The leaves are beginning to fall and Fall season is just right around the corner. The fish bite has been slow for the Kayakers and Fly rod fishers in shallow water. The bass fisherman were fishing at night and catching Black Bass 5-8 pounders (1 or 2 good ones) on dark colored Old Monsters 10-12 inch worms during the Full Moon phase around August 22. The last couple of days we have had some high winds and rain in front of Ida's landfall. Fishing will be getting better with Fall coming. Reminder to renew all of your Hunting and Fishing licenses. Good luck and tight lines, and be safe this holiday weekend.
Tyler — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.10 feet high. Black bass are good on tubes, football jigs, crankbaits and Carolina rigged plastic worms near points, flats and brush piles. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait, chicken liver and punch bait. White bass are good with slabs and swim baits. Bream are good with dough bait, live crickets or cutworms.
Wright Patman — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 1.43 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on drop shots, shad like crank baits and football jigs on humps, flats and points. White bass are fair on live bait and slabs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on chicken liver, punch or live bait.