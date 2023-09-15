Longview wrapped up its two-game homestand with the 86th edition of the football rivalry with Lufkin and the 2023 District 7-5A Division I opener at Lobo Stadium, and powered to a dominant 42-0 shutout win.
The Lobos will bring a 3-1 season record and 1-0 league mark to their upcoming two-game road trip, and improved to 45-37-4 against the Panthers since 1932.
They will battle Lancaster during next Friday’s 7:30 p.m. outing at Beverly D. Humphrey Tiger Stadium, and head to Forney City Bank Stadium for a 7 p.m. matchup with Forney on Oct. 6 after an important bye week.
The Panthers, meanwhile, dropped to 3-1 and 0-1 before they host Forney at the same time next Friday.
“It was huge,” Longview athletic director and head football coach John King said of his team’s start to district play. “Our district schedule’s tough. We got some really tough games on the road. To have a home game with Lufkin and come out with a win was big for us.”
Longview jumped out to a fast start because Taylor Tatum launched his team’s strong first half performance during a one-yard touchdown run with 1:14 remaining in the first quarter.
The Lobos continued to cruise when Tatum added an eight-yard touchdown carry to make it a 14-0 home team advantage at the 11:26 mark of the second period.
Tatum finished the night with 18 carries for 88 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and also caught one pass for 11 yards.
Longview’s defense also took a stand early when Willie Nelson intercepted a pass from Lufkin’s TJ Hammond at the 7:52 mark, and eventually flipped the field position to set up the Lobos’ next drive at the Panther 27-yard line.
Eighty-one seconds later, Andrew Tutt called his own number on a seven-yard quarterback keeper to give the Lobos a 21-0 advantage at the 6:31 mark of the quarter.
It didn’t take long for Longview to get the ball back, and Tutt showed off his arm during a 51-yard touchdown pass to Kelvin Washington to make it a 28-0 score with 1:19 remaining in the first half.
Tutt completed five of his eight passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns, and carried the ball four times for 34 yards and a score.
Lufkin started to show some life during its first drive of the second half when Kedren Young produced a 15-yard run on the first offensive play after halftime, and Hammond connected with Brayden Murphy on a 50-yard completion, but Longview’s Jaiden Simmons ended the possession when an interception at the 9:33 mark of the third quarter.
Young was ultimately held to 64 rushing yards on 22 carries.
Tutt’s 55-yard touchdown strike to Dakaylen Reese at the 5:49 mark of the period and Buster Mumphrey’s seven-yard touchdown run at the 3:57 mark ultimately wrapped up the game’s scoring.
The Lobos’ defense continued to limit Lufkin’s production when Isaiah Horton recovered Lufkin’s fourth down fumble at the 11:18 mark of the fourth and final quarter.