Whitehouse's Jackson Saigusa was named outstanding performer and Bishop Gorman's Josh Hayes captured a gold medal to highlight the home team in the ArkLaTexas Southern Classic Wrestling Tournament held on Saturday at Bishop Gorman's Haddad Gymnasium.
Louisiana powerhouse Shreveport Evangel Christian won the team title with 76 points, followed by Whitehouse (47), Bishop Gorman (42), Shreveport (La.) Bryd (39), Pittsburg (16) and McKinney Christian (10).
Whitehouse had five wrestlers place in the event including champions Daniel Kramer at 138 pounds and Saigusa at the 160-pound weight class. Saigusa was later named Outstanding Wrestler for his performance at the event.
Also placing for Whitehouse were Carson King, William Roberts and Dominic Dodd; earning second, third and fourth places, respectively.
Hayes, a junior, placed first in the 195-pound class by scoring first-period pins in all four of his matches. Gorman's George Krog, Luis Garcia and Aidan Patton each earned silver medals at the event. Eli Mahfood joined his Crusader teammates, placing fourth in the 145-pound class.
Local wrestler Ethan Murphy placed fourth in the 126-pound class. Murphy is an independent wrestler from the Bullard area.
Bishop Gorman hopes to make the Classic an annual event, Gorman football coach Daryl Hayes said. He added, "In future seasons, the tournament expects to add more teams from the region."