Whitehouse swept girls doubles and singles en route to a 10-4 win over Tyler High in the District 16-5A team tennis championship on Tuesday at the THS courts.
The Wildcats finish district play at 6-0, followed by Lions at 5-1. Both teams advance to the UIL state playoffs where bi-district matches are scheduled for Oct. 26-27.
Taking wins in girls doubles were the Whitehouse squads of Ainsley Anderson-Sarah Teves and Jacie Gregory-Skylar Leach. LadyCats winning singles were: Teves, Anderson, Leach, Gregory, Avril Cook and Sara White.
Whitehouse won the mixed doubles match — Riyan Charania and Cook.
Taking wins in boys doubles for the Wildcats was the team of Grant Anderson-Ashton Aguilar. Boys singles wins were: Aguilar, Adam Cox, Charania, Taylor Andre and Joseph Weippert.
Capturing wins for the Lions in boys doubles were: David Gamez-Fernando Sandoval and Enrique Fernandez-Pedro Mena.
In boys singles, Tyler High winners were: Gamez and Sandoval.
---
District 16-5A Tennis Championship
Whitehouse at Tyler
Boys Doubles — David Gamez-Fernando Sandoval, Tyler, def. Joriel Almazan-Ashton Aguilar, Whitehouse, 6-0, 6-3; Grant Anderson-Adam Cox, Whitehouse, def. Jose Ortega-Devan Jones, Tyler, 6-3, 6-1; Enrique Fernandez-Pedro Mena, Tyler, def. Taylor Andre-Joseph Weippert, Whitehouse, 1-6, 6-4 (10-5).
Girls Doubles — Ainsley Anderson-Sarah Teves, Whitehouse, def. Joanna Landeros-Racquel Gaona, Tyler, 6-0, 6-0; Jacie Gregory-Skylar Leach, Whitehouse, def. Anna Perdomo-Marlena Marquez, Tyler, 6-1, 6-3.
Mixed Doubles — Riyan Charania-Avril Cook, Whitehouse, def. Roberto Lara-Viri Delgado, Tyler, 1-6, 6-2 (10-2).
Boys Singles — Gamez, Tyler, def. Anderson, Whitehouse, 6-3, 6-2; Aguilar, Whitehouse, def. Jones, Tyler, 6-2, 3-6 (10-3); Sandoval, Tyler, def. Almazan, Whitehouse, 6-1, 6-1; Cox, Whitehouse, def. Ortega, Tyler, 8-4; Charania, Whitehouse, def. Fernandez, Tyler, 8-2; Andre, Whitehouse, def. Lara, Tyler, 8-6; Joseph Wieppert, Whitehouse, def. Mena, Tyler, 9-7.
Girls Singles — Teves, Whitehouse, def. Delgado, Tyler, 6-0, 6-0; Anderson, Whitehouse, def. Landeros, Tyler, 6-0, 6-0; Leach, Whitehouse, def. Gaona, Tyler, 6-0, 6-0; Gregory, Whitehouse, def. Marquez, Tyler, 6-2, 6-1; Cook, Whitehouse, def. Perdomo, Tyler, 6-0, 6-1; Sara White, Whitehouse, def. Magali Estrada, Tyler, 8-3.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS