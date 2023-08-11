Whitehouse had one of the biggest turnarounds in East Texas last year.
The Wildcats went from 2-8 in 2021 to 8-3 and a playoff appearance in 2022. They will look to go to an even higher level in 2023, which will be year three under head coach Kyle Westerberg.
“It’s a veteran group,” Westerberg said. “I think we’re returning eight offensively and eight defensively, so the expectations are high coming off of what we did last year.”
Westerberg was joined by seniors Josh Green, Chris Woodley, Kyren McCullough and Hayden Ross at a fall sports media day at the CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute on July 24 to talk about the upcoming season.
“We want to go win every game, win district, keep on playing and practice on Thanksgiving,” Green, the Wildcats’ quarterback said. “We want to play as long as we can.
“We want to win a district title obviously and keep playing as long as we can,” Woodley said.
“We have to come to practice every day, work hard and bounce back from how it ended last year,” McCullough said. “We want to make a longer playoff run and just do what we know we’re capable of doing.”
“Honestly, we just want to go out there and win,” Ross said. “We’re going to try to win out in district, win a district championship and play as long as possible. We need to have a good bond with the team and make sure everybody is on the same page on offense and defense.”
Ross had 120 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and five sacks last season. Green threw for 2,499 yards and 23 touchdowns and added 837 yards and 16 touchdowns rushing.
Green will be in his third year as the Wildcats’ starting quarterback.
“It’s huge (having that experience),” Green said. “It’s slowed the game down. I’m looking forward to this season, and I just hope I can keep playing at a high level and help us keep winning.”
Whitehouse will host Lindale in a scrimmage at 7 p.m. Thursday before playing North Forney in the season opener at 7 p.m. on Aug. 24 in Forney.