Whitehouse will host its inaugural varsity volleyball tournament beginning on Thursday and going through Saturday.
Matches will be played in the C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena and the Whitehouse High School auxiliary gym.
Thursday’s pool play schedule for the arena is Whitehouse vs. New Diana, 10 a.m.; Spring Hill vs. Pleasant Grove, 11 a.m.; Spring Hill vs. Whitehouse, noon; New Diana vs. Pleasant Grove, 1 p.m.; New Diana vs. Spring Hill, 2 p.m.; and Pleasant Grove vs. Whitehouse, 3 p.m.
Thursday’s pool play schedule for the auxiliary gym is Nacogdoches vs. Sabine, 10 a.m.; Canton vs. Longview, 11 a.m.; Canton vs. Sabine, noon; Nacogdoches vs. Longview, 1 p.m.; Nacogdoches vs. Canton, 2 p.m.; and Longview vs. Sabine, 3 p.m.
Friday’s pool play schedule for the arena is Rusk vs. Lindale, 10 a.m.; Big Sandy vs. Texas High, 11 a.m.; Big Sandy vs. Lindale, noon; Rusk vs. Texas High, 1 p.m.; Rusk vs. Big Sandy, 2 p.m.; and Texas High vs. Lindale, 3 p.m.
Friday’s pool play schedule for the auxiliary gym is Troup vs. Tyler High, 10 a.m.; North Lamar vs. Duncanville, 11 a.m.; North Lamar vs. Tyler High, noon; Troup vs. Duncanville, 1 p.m.; Troup vs. North Lamar, 2 p.m.; and Duncanville vs. Tyler High, 3 p.m.
Bracket play will be on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.