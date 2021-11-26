MESQUITE — The run for the Malakoff Tigers came to an end in the regional round on Black Friday.
The No. 4-ranked West Trojans (13-0) held on for a 14-12 victory to end the Tigers season.
The first half had West with a 7-6 lead at E.H. Hanby Stadium as Malakoff had two interceptions less than four minutes into the game.
Malakoff (9-4) opened the scoring with 9:07 remaining in the first quarter on a 39-yard field goal by Juan Gonzalez.
He then nailed a 24-yard field goal with 6:49 remaining in the half for the 6-0 lead.
West took the lead with 2:39 remaining as TJ McCurcheon scored on a 19-yard run. Brock Klander booted the PAT good.
The final two scores came in the fourth quarter as West scored on a 66-yard pass from Gus Crain to Wyatt Wolf with 10:55 remaining.
Malakoff then had a 3-yard run from Duce Hart with 2:33 remaining. The Tigers went for two as D.K. Rose was stopped just short.