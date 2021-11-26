Malakoff High School
Buy Now

Malakoff High School for the Zone Monday, July 12, 2021. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

 LES HASSELL Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo

MESQUITE — The run for the Malakoff Tigers came to an end in the regional round on Black Friday.

The No. 4-ranked West Trojans (13-0) held on for a 14-12 victory to end the Tigers season.

The first half had West with a 7-6 lead at E.H. Hanby Stadium as Malakoff had two interceptions less than four minutes into the game.

Malakoff (9-4) opened the scoring with 9:07 remaining in the first quarter on a 39-yard field goal by Juan Gonzalez.

He then nailed a 24-yard field goal with 6:49 remaining in the half for the 6-0 lead.

West took the lead with 2:39 remaining as TJ McCurcheon scored on a 19-yard run. Brock Klander booted the PAT good.

The final two scores came in the fourth quarter as West scored on a 66-yard pass from Gus Crain to Wyatt Wolf with 10:55 remaining.

Malakoff then had a 3-yard run from Duce Hart with 2:33 remaining. The Tigers went for two as D.K. Rose was stopped just short.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags