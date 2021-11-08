Sam Peterson, Evan Alford and Jacob Seekford, Lindale: Peterson completed 29 of 39 passes for 411 yards and four touchdowns in a loss to Kilgore, and he also ran for 83 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Alford had 10 catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Seekford had nine grabs for 146 yards and two touchdowns.
Demetrius Brisbon, Chapel Hill: Brisbon, a freshman, was 8 of 16 for 125 yards, and he ran for 104 yards and a touchdown in a win over Henderson.
Jackson Rainey, Alex Zifer, Luca Kozhev, Beau Barton, Braydon Hullum, KD Erskine and Mason Moffatt, Van: Rainey was 11 of 19 for 210 yards and three touchdowns, and he ran for 24 yards and a touchdown in a win over Brownsboro. Zifer carried the ball nine times for 102 yards and a touchdown and caught a 25-yard pass. Kozhev had six catches for 128 yards and three touchdowns. Barton had 15 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. Hullum had 10 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception. Erskine had nine tackles, four tackles for loss and four sacks. Moffatt had eight tackles, three tackles for loss and htree sacks.
Jaxyn Rogers, Brownsboro: Rogers was 33 of 45 for 272 yards with two touchdowns in a loss to Van.
Dawson Pendergrass, Cason Davis and Coy Anderson, Mineola: Pendergrass had 21 carries for 169 yards and two touchdowns, and he caught two passes for 43 yards and a touchdown in a win over Commerce. Davis had 11 carries for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Anderson had 18 tackles, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Ty Arroyo, Timber Crouch and Gage Friedrich, Athens: Arroyo passed for 158 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 125 yards and three scores in the Hornets' 42-35 win over Mabank. Crouch had 13 tackles. Friedrich had 17 tackles, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
Ryan McCown and Devin McCuin, Jacksonville: McCown was 20 of 38 for 191 yards with two touchdowns in a loss to Mount Pleasant. McCuin caught 14 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns.
Joshua Thomas and Willie Nelson, Longview: Thomas passed for 124 yards and carried 11 times for 66 yards and three touchdowns in the Lobos' 49-0 win over Tyler. Nelson recorded seven tackles, a tackle for loss and two interceptions.
Ethan Morgan, Pine Tree: Morgan carried 32 times for 210 yards in the Pirates' loss to Hallsville
Jax Stovall and Brennan Ferguson, Spring Hill: Stovall completed 17 of 23 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns, and Ferguson hauled in 10 passes for 189 yards and three scores in the Panthers' 55-14 win over North Lamar.
Elijah Nicholson and Jace Mosely, Hallsville: Nicholson carried 17 times for 114 yards and a TD and Mosely passed for 135 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 83 yards and two more scores in a 35-21 win over Pine Tree.
Davin Rider, Da'Marion Van Zandt and Jermaine Roney, Kilgore: Rider carried 24 times for 319 yards and five touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 65-58 win over Lindale. He also had two interceptions and six tackles on the defensive side. Van Zandt completed 9 of 14 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns, and Roney had four catches for 145 yards and two TDs to go along with an 88-yard kickoff return for a score.
Ed Wilder and Miller McCrumby, Mount Pleasant: Wilder carried eight times for 232 yards and five touchdowns and McCrumby caught four passes for 103 yards and two scores in the Tigers' 51-13 win over Jacksonville.
Jaylen Holloway and Tyliq Isome, Pittsburg: Holloway carried 19 times for 171 yards and two touchdowns in the Pirates' win over Liberty-Eylau. Isome rushed for one TD and returned a fumble 82 yards for a score.
Brandon Tennison and Rohan Fluellen, Gilmer: Tennison completed 27 of 34 passes for 361 yards and a touchdown in the Buckeyes' 55-14 win over Pleasant Grove. Fluellen caught 10 passes for 202 yards and a TD.
Cayson Siegley, Dylan Creager, Sam Dusek, Rylie Redden and Brian Williams, White Oak: Siegley completed 8 of 13 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 48 yards and a TD and caught a TD pass in the Roughnecks' win over New Boston. Creager threw a 50-yard TD pass and rushed for 87 yards and a TD. Dusek recorded 19 tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup, and Redden and Williams recorded 10 tackles apiece.
Cole Watson, Jayvis Jones, Daveon Williams and Tyler Davis, Waskom: Watson rushed for 120 yards and two touchowns and passed for 112 yards and two scores in the Wildcats' 85-14 win over New Diana. Jones rushed for 120 yards and a TD on just two carries and caught a 44-yard TD pass. Williams recorded eight tackles and two sacks, and Davis returned an interception 52 yards for a TD.
Chris Bowman, Chris Love, Ronald Garrett, Judsen Carter and Parker Grubbs, Jefferson: Bowman completed 18 of 34 passes for 440 yards and four touchdowns and carried 13 times for 58 yards and two more scores in Jefferson's 42-36 overtime win against Atlanta. Bowman also recorded 10 tackles on defense. Love caught two passes for 102 yards and a TD, and Garrett had six catches for 128 yards and a TD. Carter recorded 18 tackles, and Grubbs had 13 stops.
Boston Seahorn, Evan Webber, Weston Seahorn, Kyle Henry and Jake Shanon, Harmony: Boston Seahorn completed 12 of 19 passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns and added nine tackles on defense in the Eagles' 24-0 win over Winona. Webber carried 19 times for 145 yards. Weston Seahorn had four tackles, a sack, an interception and a tackle for loss. Henry intercepted three passes and added five tackles, and Shanon had nine tackles and a fumble recovery.
D'Co Wright, LeQuinetin Searcy and Jakevian Rogers, Daingerfield: Wright carried eight times for 156 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers' win over Chisum. Searcy returned a fumble 57 yards for a touchdown, and Rogers returned an interception for a score.
Lawson Swank and William Goodnight, Elysian Fields: Swank completed 10 of 12 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns and Goodnight rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns to go along with a 39-yard TD reception in the Yellowjackets' 37-12 win over Hughes Springs.
Jace Burns, Cayden Fortson, Kile Stripland, Chance Owens and Daylon Branham, Sabine: Burns rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns and Branham added 117 yards on the ground for the Cardinals in a 28-27 win over Tatum. Fortson intercepted three passes, returning one for a touchdown. Stripland had 10 tackles and a 65-yard kickoff return for a score. Owens recorded 15 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.
Andon Mata and Jeremiah Smith, West Rusk: Mata completed 9 of 11 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns and Smith caught three passes for 143 yards and two scores in the Raiders' 49-7 win over Quitman.
Tabor Childs, Harleton: Childs carried 19 times for 301 yards and five touchdowns in the Wildcats' 48-20 win over Queen City. Childs also recorded 10.5 tackles, three tackles for loss, four QB pressures and a sack on defense.
Kayden Upchurch, Braden Adams and Jeramy Torres, Hawkins: All three Hawks went over 100 rushing yards in a 36-7 win over Union Grove. Upchurch rushed for 105 yards on eight carries, Adams had 127 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and Torres finished with seven carries for 125 yards and three touchdowns.
Deiontray Hill, Paul Pewitt: Hill carried 17 times for 190 yards and scored four touchdowns in the Brahmas' 47-13 win over Redwater.
Blake Moore, Jacob Humphreys, Matthew Gipson, Harlee Kirbis and Cooper Vestal, Union Grove: Moore had 16 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a loss to Hawkins. Humphreys had 10 tackles, Gipson 13 tackles, Kirbis five catches for 72 yards and a TD, one pass completion of 28 yards and seven tackles and Vestal 119 passing yards and a TD. Vestal also set a school record for completions in a season with 108.
Demarion Brown and Dequincy Brown, Leverett's Chapel: Brown rushed for two touchdowns, threw a TD pass had a 48-yard kickoff return for a TD, a 55-yard put return for a TD, a 13-yard interception return for a TD and 14 tackles in a win over Fruitvale. Dequincy Brown rushed for 35 yards and two scores to go along with eight tackles on defense.