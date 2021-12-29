Bryson Hawkins entered the fourth quarter with just 2 points in Wednesday night’s game against Tyler HEAT.
Hawkins went on to score 13 of Whitehouse’s 17 points in the quarter to help the Wildcats rally for a 48-45 win over Tyler HEAT on the final day of the 67th Floyd Wagstaff Holiday Basketball Classic.
Tyler HEAT led 32-31 entering the fourth quarter, and Jake Carlile knocked down a 3-pointer early in the final quarter to stretch the lead to 35-31.
After a Hawkins jumper, Carlisle and Waker Hartman both scored for Tyler HEAT to push the lead to 39-33. With Tyler HEAT leading 45-40, Jayden Brandon, Hawkins and Keller Smith all got layups to give Whitehouse a 46-45 lead with 1:20 to play.
Hawkins made two free throws with 14.9 seconds to play, and Carlile’s last-second attempt at the tie was no good.
Carlile led Tyler HEAT with 22 points and eight rebounds. Jackson Tomlin had 13 points. Hartman scored 5 points, Cade Morgan 3 and Brayden Cox 2.
Brandon had 11 Whitehouse with 11 points. Smith had 9, Max Clemons 6, Caedmon Humphrey 4 and Emmanuel Dews 3.
ALL SAINTS 78, CUMBERLAND ACADEMY 69
All Saints ended the game on a 12-2 run to takes a 78-69 win over Cumberland Academy in the first game of the day.
Five players scored in double figures for the Trojans. Mill Walters had 18 points. Cullen Walker had 17 points and 16 rebounds. Drew Jackson had 16 points and five assists. Paul Ceccoli had 13 points, and Bryce Patrick added 12 points and seven assists.
Cumberland Academy was led by Micah Robinson’s 26 points, 14 rebounds and six steals.
Cumberland jumped out to a 10-2 lead and led 18-14 after the first quarter.
Jackson scored seven quick points in the second quarter to help All Saints grab a 23-20 lead. The Knights jumped back in front and led 42-39 at halftime.
It was tied at 59 entering the fourth quarter before All Saints’ late surge in the final 5:34 of the game when the Trojans held the Knights without a field goal.
Other scorers for Cumberland Academy were Jeremiah Whitmore 13, Ross Wall 10, Isaiah Harden 8, Ronnie Jones 6, Casey Shaw 4 and Owen Shockey 2. Harden blocked five shots for Cumberland.
Cameron Reid added 2 points for All Saints.
LINDALE 58, BROOK HILL 40
Lindale made 11 3-pointers for the second straight day to take a 58-40 win over Brook Hill.
Colby Wood made four, and Walter Smith and Taegan Terry made three each. Ryder Johnson knocked in the other.
Smith finished with 13 points. Wood had 12 points. Terry scored 11 points, and Johnson had 6 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Four of those triple for the Eagles came in the first quarter when they turned an 8-6 lead into an 18-9 advantage.
Brook Hill ended the half on a 7-0 run to cut the score to 27-20.
The Eagles made started the third quarter 5-for-5 from the field and 4-for-4 from 3-point range with four different players making a three as part of a 14-2 run to stretch the lead to 41-22. Lindale led 43-26 after three quarters.
Brady Callens led Brook Hill with 10 points. Noah Langemeier had 9 points. Grayson Murray had 6 points, five steals and four assists. Hermann Herder-Conde had 5 points and seven rebounds. Beck Langemeier and Sam Hall each scored 3 points, and Von Dawson and Colton Carson each added 2 points.
For Lindale, Amare Baptiste had 5 points, Will Hutchens 3 points and Colton Widemon, Justin Farris, Cole Collinsworth and Ayden Pierson all with 2 points.
HOUSTON LEGACY 84, BULLARD 71
The Bullard Panthers had Wagstaff Gymnasium behind them on Wednesday afternoon as they took on the powerhouse Houston Legacy.
The Panthers went toe-to-toe with the Titans. And despite falling behind 16-7 early, the Panthers went on a 10-2 run and trailed just 24-22 at the end of the first quarter as Hayden Medley knocked down a jumper.
Houston Legacy got up 28-22 in the second quarter before Garrett Nuckolls connected from way downtown and Jeffery Brooks followed with two straight baskets to give the Panthers their first lead, 29-28.
After Houston Legacy regained the lead, Nuckolls hit another triple to put Bullard back in front.
Houston Legacy took a 41-40 lead into halftime with a 3-pointer from Fred Payne.
Bullard started the second half with five straight points from Nuckolls to go up 45-41. Ma’syn Howell and Nuckolls then traded 3-pointers to make the score 48-46 in favor of Bullard. Payne and Layne Alexander traded threes to put the score at 51-49 before Houston Legacy went on a 15-4 run to end the quarter to lead 64-55.
Payne, who has offers from Louisiana, North Texas, Tulane and more, had 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter, knocking down four triples in the quarter. Payne was 6-for-11 from deep in the game. Jaret Valencia, who has been offered by Creighton, Houston, Loyola Marymount, Mississippi State and Pacific had 11 points and four blocks. Dionjahe Thomas, whose offers include Florida Atlantic and Louisiana, scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Houston Legacy opened the fourth quarter with a 9-3 run and eventually stretched the lead to 84-66.
Nuckolls led Bullard with 24 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Alexander had 15 points. Brooks had 14 points and nine rebounds. Drake Kress scored 10 points. Cason Craig had 4 points. Owen Thompson and Medley scored 2 points each, and Colby Hanna added 1 point.
Howell and Jevon Hill each had 9 points for Houston Legacy. Kameron Burton scored 7 points, Julius Morris 5 and Jaden Gallien 2.
BROWNSBORO 54, ARP 49
It was a game of runs between the Bears and Tigers.
After Gekyle Baker made a free throw for Brownsboro, Arp went on a 13-0 run. Baker made another free throw to make it 13-2 before two free throws by Kadaylon Williams put the score at 15-2. Brownsboro then ended the quarter on a 13-0 run to tie the score at 15.
With the score at 22-19, Arp ended the second quarter on a 10-2 run to lead 32-21 at halftime.
Brownsboro opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run and tied the score 37-37 after the third quarter.
Arp led 45-41 with 4:22 to play before a 7-0 Brownsboro run. The Tigers then got two straight buckets by Robert Draper to take a 49-48 lead with 2:33 to play before Brownsboro ended the game on a 6-0 run.
Aiden Hardin led Brownsboro with 16 points and seven rebounds. Jacob Hopson had 15 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Aiden Green had 11 points. Jordan Hoover scored 6 points, Baker 4 and Lane Epperson 2.
Williams had 21 points and 9 rebounds for Arp. Other scorers were Tristen Robbins 11, A.J. Arrington 6, Michael Brager 4, Draper 4 and Blake Florence 3.