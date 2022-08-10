GILMER — The Whitehouse LadyCats opened their volleyball season with a 3-0 victory over the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes on Tuesday.
Whitehouse won 28-26, 25-17, 25-20.
Leading the LadyCats were Megan Cooley (8 kills), Kylan Wedell (6 kills), Camden Bizot (7 kills), Madison Nunuz (7 kills, 4 aces), Gabie Patterson (16 digs), Ashley Rhame (21 assists, 3 aces).
Whitehouse won the subvarsity games too — JV (25-22, 25-16), Frosh White (25-17, 25-20) and Frosh Maroon (25-22, 25-10).
The LadyCats are scheduled to play in the Mansfield Tournament this weekend.
Bullard sweeps pair
BULLARD — The Bullard Lady Panthers scored wins over Canton (3-2) and Neches (3-2) on Tuesday.
Bullard won over the Eaglettes (25-23, 21-25, 18-25, 25-20, 16-14) and over the Lady Tigers (22-25, 25-11, 25-18, 12-25, 16-14).
Leaders for Bullard in the two matches were Paige Whiteland (39 kills), Campbell Clark (13 kills), Taylor Clark (64 assists) and Callie Bailey (62 digs).
The Lady Panthers are scheduled to play in the Tyler ISD Tournament beginning on Thursday with matches against Sanger (11 a.m.), Lindale (2 p.m.) and Marshall (3 p.m.) at Tyler High School.
Longview 3, Tyler Legacy 1
LONGVIEW — The Longview Lady Lobos scored a 3-1 win over the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders on Tuesday in a volleyball opener at Lobo Coliseum.
Longview won 25-22, 26-24, 19-25, 25-17.
The Legacy JV won 2-1 (22-25, 25-23, 25-21), while both the Lady Raider freshmen teams won 2-0 (A, 25-5, 25-6; B, 25-15, 25-14).
Central Heights 3, Beckville 2
BECKVILLE — The Nacogdoches Central Heights Lady Devils scored a 3-2 win over defending Class 2A state volleyball champion Beckville on Tuesday.
Central Heights won 17-25, 25-16, 25-15, 21-25, 15-4.
Standouts for the Lady Bearcats were Sophie Elliot (34 assists, 3 kills, 10 digs), Avery Morris (24 kills, 8 digs), Amber Harris (7 kills, 3 assist, 3 blocks, 7 digs), MJ Miles (3 kills), Aubrey Klingler (3 kills, 3 assisted blocks, 2 digs), Laney Jones (9 digs, 1 kill) and Karissa McDowell (11 digs).
Alba-Golden 3, Brook Hill 2
BULLARD — The Alba-Golden Lady Panthers edged the Brook Hill Lady Guard, 3-2, on Tuesday in a volleyball match.
The Lady Panthers won 23-25, 25-21, 25-21, 22-25, 16-14.
Leaders for BH were Gracie Dawson (17 kills, 15 digs), Ella Hardee (10 kills, 5 digs, 4 aces), Blair Brister (10 kills, 5 digs), Julianna Mize (9 kills, 8 digs, 6 blocks) and Karmen Miller (39 assists, 2 aces).