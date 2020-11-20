GRAND SALINE — The Sulphur Springs LadyCats scored a 3-0 win over the Tyler High Lady Lions on Friday in a Class 5A bi-district volleyball match at Grand Saline High School.
Sulphur Springs won 25-14, 25-14, 25-7.
The LadyCats (16-7) advance to the area round of the playoffs to face North Forney, a 3-1 win over Joshua.
The Lady Lions end their season at 5-14.
Hallsville 3, Whitehouse 1
HAWKINS — The Hallsville LadyCats scored a 3-1 win over the Whitehouse LadyCats on Friday in a Class 5A bi-district volleyball match at Hawkins High School.
Hallsville won 25-22, 12-25, 25-14, 25-11.
Some standouts for Whitehouse include: Kate Idrogo (9 kills, 3 blocks), Megan Cooley (6 kills), Paige Cooley (5 kills), Ryann Foster (2 aces, 13 assists), Aja Williams (3 blocks) and Hannah House (21 digs).
Ayden McDermott led Hallsville with13 kills, while Emma Rogers led the defense with 16 digs and Ashley Jones set it all up with 36 assists.
Jones added five kills, six digs, two blocks and two aces for the Ladycats, who improved to 12-6 with the win.
McDermott and Rogers had an ace apiece, Brooke Grissom nine kills and four digs, Mallory Pyle eight kills, two blocks and five digs, Cate Thomas seven kills, Olivia Simmons eight blocks and three kills and Macie Nelson five aces.
Hallsville moves on to face Highland Park at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Athens. Whitehouse ends the season with a 10-10 record.
Huntsville 3, Marshall 1
NACOGDOCHES — Marshall’s volleyball team made the playoffs for the first time in 15 years, but the Lady Mavs were unable to continue their season after falling short to the Huntsville Lady Hornets in three sets, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-7 on Friday.
Marshall’s season comes to an end with a final record of 8-12 while Huntsville advances with a record of 15-5.
Mia Dunaway and Mahogani Wilson led Marshall in kills with nine apiece. Jordan Terry was right behind them with eight kills and had one block.
Huntsville’s Kayla Cooper and Jalyn Elliott led the team in kills with 13 apiece. Cooper also had five blocks on the night. Madison Grekstas had four blocks and three kills.
Huntsville (16-5) advances to face Greenville (16-5) next week.