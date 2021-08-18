LONGVIEW — Tyler Legacy faced a challenge during Tuesday’s volleyball match at Pine Tree, but stormed back to win in four sets and improve to 10-0 on the young season. The Lady Raiders won the Tyler ISD Invitational Volleyball Tournament over the weekend and improved to 10-0 on the young season.
“Had a great Tyler ISD tournament,” said Tyler Legacy head volleyball coach Bryan Winegeart. “Didn’t face a lot of adversity [over the weekend]. We faced adversity tonight and seeing them respond the way they did was good to see.”
“We want to use the preseason to build and be ready for every situation,” he continued. “That’s exactly what I told the girls at the end. I want to see y’all respond quicker to adversity than we did tonight. We responded, but it took longer than I would’ve liked it to. Grow from this, be better and let’s move forward.”
The Lady Raiders won 25-15, 25-20, 22-25, 25-16.
Tyler Legacy is scheduled to visit Whitehouse at 6 p.m. Friday.
Bullard sweeps Central Heights, Tyler
NACOGDOCHES — Bullard scored wins over host Central Heights (3-1) and Tyler (3-0) on Tuesday in a trig-match.
Bullard beat the Lady Devils (25-23, 23-25, 25-17, 25-23) and the Lady Lions (25-19, 25-13, 25-18).
Central Heights won over the Lady Lions 3-0.
Leading Bullard were Emily Bochow (21 kills, 3 blocks), Olivia Anderson (24 kills, 11 digs), Taylor Clark (63 assists), Grace O’Bannon (23 digs) and Callie Bailey (23 digs).
Bullard (9-4) will play in the Van Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
The Bullard JV won over Central Heights (25-19, 27-25) and Tyler (25-13, 25-23).
The Lady Lions are scheduled to visit Marshall on Friday before hosting Grace Community on Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Grace Community 3, Gary 0
GARY — The Grace Community Lady Cougars swept Gary on Tuesday in a volleyball match.
Grace won 25-13, 25-23, 25-21.
Avery Nutt led the way for the Tyler squad with 18 kills, four digs and an ace.
Other Grace leaders were: Keely Bozeman (4 kills, 3 digs, 2 aces); Ashley Taylor (3 kills, 3 digs); Seyi Olusola (3 kills, 6 digs, 1 block); Riley Rayzor (4 digs, 1 ace); Macy Smith ( 11 digs, 1 ace); MaryClaire Woodard (3 aces, 5 digs); Ella Wupperman (17 assists, 9 digs) and Maggie Luce (12 assists, 5 digs).
Grace next plays in the West Rusk Tournament this weekend in New London.
Brownsboro 3, Eustace 1
BROWNSBORO — The Brownsboro Bearettes scored a 3-1 win over Eustace on Tuesday to improve to 5-2 on the season.
The Bearettes won 21-25, 25-16, 25-10, 25-21.
Brownsboro leaders were Allie Cooper (21 kills, 7 digs, 2 blocks), Khayla Garrett (4 kills, 11 service points, 14 digs, 3 blocks), Riley Cawthorn (3 kills, 6 service points), Khyra Garrett (2 kills, 12 service points, 1 block), Rilee Rinehart (36 assists, 10 service points), Madison Hernandez (6 services, 7 digs), Lindsey Bersano (12 digs), Emily Eaton (10 digs),
Brownsboro travels to Scurry to meet Scurry-Rosse at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Quitman 3, Big Sandy 0
QUITMAN — The Quitman Lady Bulldogs scored 3-0 win over Big Sandy on Tuesday.
Quitman (5-2) won 25-18, 25-18, 25-15.
Lady Bulldog leaders were: Ava Burroughs (12 kills, 2 blocks); Carley Spears (23 assists, 6 aces, 5 digs, 2 blocks); Alexis O’Neal (8 digs, 4 aces); and Brooklyn Marcee (7 kills, 5 digs).
Quitman is scheduled to play in the Wills Point Tournament beginning on Thursday.
Mineola 3, Daingerfield 0
DAINGERFIELD — The Mineola Lady 'Jackets scored a 3-0 win over Daingerfield on Tuesday.
Mineola won 25-21, 25-18, 25-21.
Leaders for the Lady 'Jackets were: Gracie Finley (9 kills); Mylee Fischer (6 kills, 2 blocks); Kenleigh Aguirre (7 digs, 4 aces) and Shylah Kratzmeyer (12 digs, 6 aces, 4 kills).
For Daingerfield in the loss, Diamond Jeter finished with 16 assists and two digs. Sydney Key had two digs, Kylah Haley two aces and six digs, Karley Nix five kills and six digs, Ashlyn Bruce nine kills, six blocks and two digs, DeAsia Williams, Chrislyn Boyd and Anyha Ellison two digs apiece, Terry Gholston eight digs, Alexis Williams one ace and Genesis Allen seven kills, two blocks and two aces.
In JV matches, Mineola White (25-12, 25-14) and Mineola Orange (25-11, 25-20) won.
Carthage 3, Longview 1
CARTHAGE — Faith Kruebbe finished with 16 kills and 10 digs, Sadie Smith dished out 23 assists and the Carthage Lady Dawgs notched a 25-19, 25-12, 19-25, 25-10 win over Longview.
Kruebbe added 10 digs for Carthage. Makhai Lewis had 10 kills and three blocks, Mara Hodges seven kills and nine digs, Ja'Kyra Roberts seven kills and Erin Dodge 17 digs.
Spring Hill drops two
LONGVIEW — The Spring Hill Lady Panthers dropped both ends of a tri-match against Beckville (25-13, 25-18, 25-15) and Lufkin (25-23, 24-26, 26-24, 25-15) on Tuesday at Panther Gymnasium.
For the day, Carli Manasse had 16 kills and two aces. Victoria Bradshaw finished with nine kills, Abby Caron seven kill and three blocks, Carolann Bowles 16 kills, two block and two aces, Janie Bradshaw 30 digs, Caylee Mayfield five kills and Mia Traylor 30 assists, eight kills and three aces.
Beckville (11-2) also defeated Lufkin (25-12, 25-8, 20-25, 25-21).
Against Spring Hill, Avery Morris had 15 kills, 10 digs and three blocks. Kinsley Rivers added 12 kills, two aces, 10 digs and two blocks, Sophie Elliott had 29 assists and 10 digs, Laney Jones with five digs, M.J. Liles three kills, Aubrey Klingler added two aces and four digs, Karissa McDowell had nine digs and Amber Harris contributed four kills and eight digs.
Elliott had 54 assists, 11 digs and two aces against Lufkin. Morris hammered home 27 kills and added 13 digs. Rivers had 16 kills, 12 digs, two aces and two blocks, Maddie McAfee two kills, M.J. Liles four kills and two blocks, Klingler three kills and 10 digs, McDowell 10 digs and Harris 11 digs, seven kills and two aces.
Hallsville 3, Tatum 0
HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Ladycats swept past Tatum on Tuesday, 25-13, 25-14, 25-20.
In the loss for Tatum, Summer Dancy-Vasquez came up with 25 digs. Kaylei Stroud had 10 digs and four kills, Makensi Greenwood three digs and three aces, Kerrigan Biggs two blocks and six kills, Aundrea Bradley three kills and Abby Sorenson seven digs and 17 assists.
Henderson 3, Rusk 2
RUSK — The Henderson Lady Lions dropped a couple of sets early, but stormed back to earn a 25-13, 26-28, 18-25, 25-21, 16-14 win over Rusk.
Taylor Helton finished with 15 kills and five blocks for Henderson. Taylor Lybrand added 15 kills and four blocks, Ty'Esha Mosley 11 kills, Ty'Ra Mosley five kills, Kara Washington five kills and 19 digs, Ally Brooks 20 digs, Abbey Everitt 12 digs and Jaci Taylor 11 digs. Camille Freeman set things up for the Lady Lions with 49 assists.
White Oak 3, Timpson 0
TIMPSON — The White Oak Ladynecks, led by Emma Hill's 39 assists and Brazie Croft's 20 service points, moved to 8-0 on the year with a 25-13, 25-14, 25-16 sweep of Timpson.
Lexi Baker added 10 digs, 10 receptions, 12 kills and seven points for White Oak. Croft had nine digs and nine receptions, Anna Iske nine kills, five points and four blocks, Hill eight points, Calee Carter four kills and two blocks and Kaylee Wilkinson eight points and 13 digs.
Harmony 3, Kilgore 1
HARMONY — Jenci Seahorn pounded down 16 kills, Lanie Trimble handed out 16 assists and the Harmony Lady Eagles rallied for a 19-25, 25-10, 25-10, 25-11 win over Kilgore.
Seahorn added nine aces, seven blocks and two digs, and Trimble finished with three kills and two digs for Harmony. Gabby Hector chipped in with nine assists and five aces, Lillie Jones five digs, three kills, three blocks and three aces, Rendi Seahorn two kills, five digs and three aces, Danielle Ison four kills, Grace Kalenak two kills and Addie Young a couple of aces.
James Bowie 3, Ore City 0
SIMMS — The James Bowie Lady Pirates earned a 25-11, 25-19, 25-17 sweep over Ore City on Tuesday.
Jacee Burks had five kills and four blocks, Josie Reynolds two kills and two blocks and Tori Cummins six digs in the loss for Ore City.
The two teams will meet again on Friday in Ore City.
Elysian Fields 3, Center 0
ELYSIAN FIELDS — Freshman Allie O'Brian handed out 15 assists, Brianne Beavers and Kerrigan Love ripped eight kills apiece and the Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets earned a 27-25, 25-17, 25-22 sweep of Center.
Morgan Shaw added 11 assists and four kills for Elysian Fields. Gracie Struwe had nine digs, and Kelsey O'Brian recorded five kills and five digs.
Texas High 3, North Lamar 0
TEXARKANA — Jaycee Kennedy and Bella Cherry combined for 21 kills, and the Texas High Lady Tigers notched a 25-20, 25-16, 26-24 win over North Lamar.
Kennedy had 11 kills and seven blocks, and Cherry finished with 10 kills, 15 assists, 12 digs and 11 service points. K.K. Williams had 11 points, Cy Hopkins 18 points, Valeria Perez 15 digs and Mally Lumpkin 15 points and seven kills.