LINDALE — In a Smith County matchup, the Lindale Lady Eagles scored a 3-1 win over the Tyler Lady Lions in a volleyball match at LHS on Tuesday.
Lindale won 25-9, 19-25, 25-18, 25-14.
Leaders for Lindale were middle blocker Brenley Philen (23 kills, 5 blocks, 4 digs, 3 aces); Reagan Cates (7 kills, 1 block), Maddox Lay (5 kills, 1 block), Ellie Watkins (3 kills, 1 block, 6 digs), Libero Alondra Romero (26 defensive digs, 2 aces, 2 assists), setter Tatum Woodard (26 assists, 4 digs, 1 ace), Anna Ivy (9 assists, 5 digs, 2 kills) and Preslie Walters (7 digs, 1 assist).
The Lady Eagles open up District 16-4A play on Friday, traveling to Tyler to meet Cumberland Academy at 4:30 p.m. The JV and Freshmen A matches are scheduled for 6 p.m.
The Lady Lions (6-20) are scheduled to host Rusk at 4 p.m. Friday.
The Lindale JV won 2-0 (25-13, 25-12). Lindale leaders were Kennedi Pickrell, Fynlie Tidwell, Maddie Little, Harlee Redfern and Ana Russell Johnson.
Lindale Freshmen A won 2-0 (25-19, 25-8). Leaders were Addison Frazier, Trinadee Jackson, Izzy Koonce, Kortlen Pierce, Jenna Clements and Merrick Gary.
Lindale Freshmen B won 2-0 (25-9, 25-4). Leading the way were Clara Helvey, Haley Crockett, Taeler Schilling and Ila Varnado. The Freshmen B will compete Saturday in the Spring Hill Tournament, along with Freshmen A and Junior Varsity.
Brook Hill wins 3-0
DALLAS — The Brook Hill Lady Guard started TAPPS 5A-District 2 volleyball with a 3-0 win over Dallas Bishop Dunne on Tuesday.
The game was rescheduled due to a conflict with Senior Week.
The Lady Guard swept the Lady Falcsons 25-4, 25-12, 25-12.
Leaders for Brook Hill were: Belle Reed (20 kills, 4 digs, 3 aces), Ella Hardee (3 kills 9 digs, 3 aces), Bethany Lavender (4 kills), Gracie Dawson (5 kills, 2 digs), Molle McCurley (1 kill, 3 digs, 1 ace, 28 assists), Sarah Sims (3 kills, 1 digs, 4 aces) and Grace Carpenter (2 kills).
Brook Hill is scheduled to play at Athens at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Overton tops Bishop Gorman
OVERTON — The Lady Mustangs of Overton scored a 3-0 win over the visiting Bishop Gorman Lady Crusaders on Tuesday.
Overton won 25-10, 25-12, 25-14 to improve to 16-9.
Outstanding players for the Lady Mustangs were: Mary Fenter (7 kills, 1 block, 13 digs, 5 aces), Kaley McMillian (2 kills, 6 digs, 17 assists, 9 aces), Kayla Nobles (6 kills, 2 blocks), Chloe Laws (4 kills, 14 digs, 4 aces) and Avery Smith (19 digs).
Winona sweeps Fruitvale
WINONA — The Winona LadyCats scored a 3-0 victory over Fruitvale on Tuesday.
Winona won 25-13, 25-16, 25-22.
Leaders for the LadyCats were Randi Hanson (7 kills, 3 digs), Lindsey Smotherman (7 kills, 2 digs), Olivia Yeadon (5 kills, 2 blocks) and Kaylee Hampton (7 digs).
Bullard 3, Edgewood 2
EDGEWOOD — The Bullard Lady Panthers rallied from a 2-0 deficit to down the Edgewood Lady Bulldogs, 3-2, on Tuesday.
Bullard won 21-25, 26-28, 25-22, 25-15, 15-12.
Leaders for Bullard were: Olivia Anderson (20 kills, 17 digs); Emily Bochow (18 kills, 7 blocks); Elizabeth Conner (6 kills, 7 digs); Taylor Clark (47 assists, 15 digs), Callie Bailey (33 digs), Grace O’Bannon had (10 digs, 2 aces) and Libby Luscombe (18 digs).
Bullard (14-7) plays host to Henderson at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 16-4A opener.
Bullard also won the JV (25-9, 25-14) and freshmen (25-15, 25-14) matches.
Hawkins wins thriller with Arp
HAWKINS — The Hawkins Lady Hawks rallied to defeate Arp 3-2 in a non-district match on Tuesday.
The Lady Hawks won 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 14-25, 15-13.
Hawkins leaders were Makena Warren (20 kills, 7 digs), Lynli Dacus (7 kills, 4 aces, 8 digs), Laney Wilson (6 kills), Jordyn Warren (20 assists), Trinity Hawkins (10 assists, 11 digs) and Carmen Turner (8 digs).
Leaders for Arp were : Abby Carpenter (15 digs, 2 aces); Abby Nichols (8 digs, 2 aces); Ariana Padron (8 digs); Ashley Lopez (10 digs, 2 aces); Kayleigh Odom (1 kill, 7 blocks); Kyia Horton (5 digs, 24 assists); Lexi Ferguson (2 kills, 1 block); Madi Birdsong (12 kills, 2 blocks); Madi Shores (3 digs); Madison Evans (4 kills, 2 blocks); and Trinidy Dixon (6 digs, 7 kills, 1 ace).
Arp plays at Elysian Fields on Friday.
Pine Tree 3, Sabine 1
LONGVIEW — Gianna Spearman came up with 22 digs, Carmen Chatman added 28 assists, four kills and 20 digs and the Pine Tree Lady Pirates rallied for a 19-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-16 win over the Sabine Lady Cardinals at the Pirate Center.
Jalen Scroggins had eight kills, eight digs, three blocks and three aces for Pine Tree. Mallory Armstrong finished with seven kills and three assists, Tatum Cates eight digs and three assists, Jamaya Davis a team-leading 23 digs to go along with three assists and Madelyne Barkley two blocks, eight kills and four digs.
Spring Hill 3, Elysian Fields 0
ELYSIAN FIELDS — The Spring Hill Lady Panthers earned a 25-20, 25-13, 25-14 sweep of Elysian Fields on Tuesday.
Carolann Bowles led the way at the net for Spring Hill with 10 kills, adding two aces. Carli Manasse had five kills, two assists, two digs and two aces, Victoria Bradshaw two kills, Abby Caron eight kills, two blocks, three digs and four aces, Eden Gossett two aces, Janie Bradshaw 10 digs, Caylee Mayfield three kills, Mia Traylor 18 assists, four kills and three aces, Halee Bray nine assists and three aces and Natalie Fisher two aces.
For Elysian Fields in the loss, Allison O’Brien had eight assists and five digs. Breanne Beavers chipped in with three kills, three blocks and three aces, Kelsey O’Brien two kills and nine digs and Morgan Shaw three assists and four digs.
Spring Hill (13-12) opens district play at home on Friday against Kilgore.
White Oak 3, Waskom 0
WHITE OAK — The top-ranked White Oak Ladynecks moved to 22-1 on the year, closing out non-district play with a 25-10, 25-14, 25-5 sweep of Waskom.
Anna Iske finished with 12 service points, three aces and 10 kills for White Oak. Lexi Baker added five receptions, eight points, 13 kills and seven digs, Calee Carter six kills, Emma Hill 37 assists, five digs, 10 points and two aces, Kaylee Wilkinson six receptions, five points and 10 digs, Brazie Croft 14 points, three aces, five receptions and six digs and Addison Clinkscales five kills and two digs.
White Oak will visit Daingerfield on Friday.
Henderson 3, All Saints 0
HENDERSON — Camille Freeman and Tori Garcia combined for 29 digs, Ty’Esha Mosley had 10 kills and six blocks and the Henderson Lady Lions swept All Saints, 25-13, 25-10, 25-16.
Freeman led with 16 assists, adding five digs, and Garcia had 13 assists. Taylor Lybrand recorded six kills, two blocks and 10 digs for Henderson. Ty’Ra Mosley had two digs, Jaci Taylor eight digs, Neci Medford and Abbey Everitt three digs apiece and Ally Brooks two digs.
Tatum 3, Troup 0
TATUM — The Tatum Lady Eagles, led by Abby Sorenson’s 29 assists and nine kills apiece from Kaylei Stroud Kerrigan Biggs, opened District 16-3A play with a 25-8, 25-16, 25-21 sweep of Troup.
Summer Dancy-Vasquez had 20 digs and two aces for Tatum. Stroud added seven digs and two aces, Karly Stroud seven digs, Janiya Kindle three kills and five digs, Makensi Greenwood four digs, Macy Brown five kills, 10 digs and three aces and Aundrea Bradley six kills.
Leading Troup (10-13) were Bailey Blanton (4 kills, 6 assists), Chloie Haugeberg (3 kills, 1 ace, 4 digs, 1 block), Emory Cover (3 kills), Tara Wells (8 assists, 6 digs) and Karsyn Williamson (18 digs).
Beckville 3, Marshall 0
BECKVILLE — The No. 2 ranked Beckville Ladycats, paced by a combined 25 kills from Avery Morris and Kinsley Rivers, swept past Marshall, 25-19, 25-17, 28-26, on Tuesday.
Morris led with 13 kills, adding eight digs, and Rivers had 12 kills and 10 digs. Sophie Elliott dished out 35 assists and added 10 digs and two kills. Maddie McAfee recorded three assists, M.J. Liles a kill, a dig and a block, Aubrey Klingler three aces, two kills and four digs, Karissa McDowell six digs and Amber Harris 11 kills and seven digs.
Queen City 3, Ore City 2
ORE CITY — The Queen City Lady Bulldogs rallied from two sets down to earn a 25-27, 16-25, 25-14, 25-18, 15-9 win over Ore City.
Jacee Burks had four kills, three assists, four blocks and eight digs in the loss for Ore City. Victoria Jones added three kills, five assists and 12 digs, and Tori Cummins finished with 10 digs and two kills.
James Bowie 3, Daingerfield 1
DAINGERFIELD — The Daingerfield Lady Tigers dropped a 20-25, 25-23, 25-13, 25-18 decision to Simms James Bowie to close out non-district play.
Diamond Jeter had 15 assists and two kills for Daingerfield. Aryanna Wallace finished with a kill and a dig, Karley Nix five kills and seven digs, Ashlyn Bruce eight kills and 10 blocks, Chrishlyn Boyd five digs, Terry Gholston eight digs, Genesis Allen two kills and four blocks, La’Nycia Lewis five aces and 12 points and Sydney Key two aces and eight points.
Union Grove 3, Jefferson 1
UNION GROVE — Avery Brooks finished with 15 kills and 16 digs, Gracie Winn handed out 26 assists to go along with 13 digs and the Union Grove Lady Lions notched a 3-1 win over Jefferson.
Analeice Jones recorded 11 digs, six kills and four aces for Union Grove, which also got six digs and two aces from Daytona Vaughn.