Volleyball practice began on Monday, and teams have one week to get ready for the new season.
While the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders officially started the practice season, they have been preparing for this moment.
“The way we usually have to try to deal with that is we do a lot of work throughout the summer,” Winegeart said. “We did skill training all throughout the summer leading up to this. Last week, we had the LeTourneau volleyball coach come over and run our team camp. And she really put a charge into these girls and got them ready. Last week was kind of our week to build up to this week.
“And so this week, we started out on a hot pace, and I’m excited about it.”
The Lady Raiders will use this week to iron out their roster as they get ready for the new season.
“Like we tell the kids, every time they step on a volleyball court, it’s a tryout,” Winegeart. “This is our tryout week, but every time they step out there, they are in a tryout. This is kind of our last chance to get a view of what these kids can do, so they’re bringing a lot of excitement, and I’m happy for that.”
The Lady Raiders will have returners this season, including senior Taliyah Mumphrey.
“It’s really great to be here,” Mumphrey said. “It’s really fun seeing the incoming freshmen and being with my teammates again.”
Winegeart said there are three main focuses for the first practice.
“The big thing we are looking for is just attitude, effort and teamwork,” the coach said. “Those are the three things we’re trying to build our program on. Those are three things they have control over, and it doesn’t have anything to do with volleyball skill.”
Legacy will scrimmage Whitehouse, Pine Tree and Tyler High beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday in Whitehouse. The Lady Raiders will host Longview in the season opener at 6 p.m. on Aug. 10.