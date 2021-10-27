NEW CHAPEL HILL — The Lindale Lady Eagles closed out District 16-4A volleyball play with a 3-0 victory over Chapel Hill on Tuesday.
Lindale scored a 25-21, 25-23, 25-19 win.
Leading the Lady Eagles were: Brenley Philen (9 kills, 1 block, 2 digs, 3 aces), Ellie Watkins (6 kills, 3 digs, 1 block), Maddox Lay (5 kills, 3 digs), Kayli Vickery (4 kills), Reagan Cates (3 kills, 1 block), Brooke Tweedell (2 blocks, 1 kill), setter Anna Ivy (17 assists, 1 dig, 1 ace), Tatum Woodard (9 assists, 2 digs), and Alondra Romero (13 digs).
Lindale advances to the playoffs as the third seed behind No. 1 Bullard and No. 2 Spring Hill.
The Lady Eagles won the JV match 2-1 (18-25, 25-19, 27-25). Pacing Lindale were Maddie Little (5 kills), Joey Forsyth (3 kills), Fynlie Tidwell (3 kills), Whitney Dao (4 blocks, 1 kill), Harlee Redfern (8 assists) and Lydia Payne (6 assists). Bridget Woodrum, Ana Russell Johnson, and Megan McGee all contributed strong defensive play.
Lindale’s Freshmen A also came away with a win, 2-0 (25-11, 25-23). Leading the way for the squad that finished 9-1 in district were Kortlen Pierce (4 kills, 2 aces), Maddie Fowble (4 kills, 1 block), Izzy Koonce (3 kills, 2 aces, 4 assists), Gabby Saboia (2 kills, 1 block), Trinadee Jackson (7 assists), Sam Breaux (4 digs) and Reagan Hope (4 digs).
White Oak 3, Sabine 1
WHITE OAK — The No. 1 ranked White Oak Ladynecks moved to 35-1 on the year and finished District 15-3A play with a spotless 12-0 record, ending the regular season with a 25-13, 25-18, 19-25, 25-9 win over the Sabine Lady Cardinals.
Lexi Baker finished with 16 kills, six digs, 15 receptions and 13 service points for White Oak. Kaylee Wilkinson added 15 digs, 16 receptions and eight points, Anna Iske eight kills, 10 blocks and two aces, Addison Clinkscales eight kills and two digs, Calee Carter eight kills and two blocks, Brazie Croft 13 digs, 10 receptions, seven points and two aces and Mallory McKinney eight digs, 10 points and three aces.
Emma Hill set it all up with 52 assists, adding two kills and two digs.
Cale Brown recorded 12 kills, 10 blocks and five digs in the loss for Sabine. Maddie Furrh had 10 kills, two blocks and 12 digs, Ally Gresham 32 digs, Kathryn Dalby two kills and five blocks, Ella Roberts five blocks and five digs, Peyton Childress eight kills, four blocks and two digs, Kaleigh Carney eight digs and Riley Lux 31 kills, six blocks and six digs.
White Oak will take on Carthage in a 1 p.m. warmup contest Saturday in White Oak.
14-4A Tiebreaker
ATHENS — District 14-4A volleyball concluded the regular season in a three-way tie for first place between, Brownsboro, Canton and Van.
The teams will play a tiebreaker on Thursday at Athens High School to determine seeding. Brownsboro meets Canton at 4 p.m. with the winner playing Van at 6 p.m. If a third game is needed it will take place at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $3 for students and $4.