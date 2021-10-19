All Saints 3, Bishop Gorman 0The All Saints Lady Trojans scored a 3-0 win over Bishop Gorman on Tuesday in a TAPPS 4A District 2 volleyball match at Brookshire Gym.
It was Senior Night as All Saints honored Bella Boulter, Taylor Phillips, Caroline Twaddell and Kasey Wright.
Lady Trojan leaders were Kennedy Wood (16 kills, 5 digs), Boulter (15 assists, 6 digs), Kate Moore (9 kills, 9 digs) and Twaddell (13 assists, 4 aces, 8 digs).
All Saints is scheduled to visit Dallas Shelton on Thursday. The Lady Crusaders are slated to host Dallas Covenant on Thursday.
Brownsboro 3, Van 0BROWNSBORO — In a matchup of District 14-4A leaders, the No. 25 Brownsboro Bearettes defeated the Van Lady Vandals, 3-0, on Tuesday.
The Bearettes won 25-21, 26-24, 25-20 to improve to 23-6 overall and 7-1 in district. The Lady Vandals fall to 26-12 and 7-1.
Leading the way for Brownsboro were: Rilee Rinehart (26 assists, 8 points, 2 kills), Allie Cooper (12 kills, 14 digs, 3 points, 2 blocks),
Tori Hooker (6 points, 3 kills, 1 dig, 1 block), Khayla Garrett (6 points, 5 kills, 9 digs, 2 blocks), Khyra Garrett (10 points, 3 kills), Riley Cawthon (6 digs), Emily Eaton (6 digs), Madison Hernandez (11 digs) and Lindsey Bersano (5 points, 10 digs).
The Bearettes play host to Canton on Friday with the varsity beginning at 4:30 p.m. Van is scheduled to host Athens on Friday.
Dallas Christian 3, Brook Hill 0MESQUITE — The Dallas Christian Lady Chargers scored a 3-0 win over the Brook Hill Lady Guard on Tuesday in a TAPPS 5A District 2 match.
Leading the Lady Guard were Belle Reed (11 kills, 2 blocks, 14 digs), Ella Hardee (2 kills, 1 ace, 12 digs), Molle McCurley (2 aces 10 assist, 13 digs) and Bethany Durrett (12 digs) and Caley Fitzgerald (13 digs).
Hawkins 3, Carlisle 0HAWKINS — The Hawkins Lady Hawks, ranked No. 12 in the state, won their 20th consecutive volleyball match, a 3-0, win over Carlisle on Tuesday in a District 19-2A game.
Hawkins (33-4, 10-0) won 25-20, 25-11, 25-14.
Leading the Lady Hawks were: setters Jordan Warren (17 assists), Trinity Hawkins (14 assists, 4 digs), Makena Warren (9 kills, 7 aces, 3 digs), Lynli Dacus (7 kills, 5 digs, 4 assists), Tenley Conde (6 kills) and Taetum Smith (4 digs).
The JV Lady Hawks defeated Carlisle 2-1 (25-10, 21-25, 25-13).
Hawkins plays at Big Sandy on Friday. The match has a 4:30 p.m. varsity start.
Overton 3, King’s Academy 0OVERTON — The Overton Lady Mustangs notched their 25th win of the season with a non-district victory over Tyler King’s Academy on Tuesday.
Overton (25-11) won 25-13, 25-18, 25-13.
Outstanding players for the Lady Mustangs were: Mary Fenter (11 kills, 9 digs, 1 ace), Kaley McMillian (3 kills, 7 digs, 17 assists, 3 aces), Chloe Laws (3 kills, 22 digs, 1 ace) and Makayla Gurley (15 digs, 3 aces).
The Lady Mustangs will host Union Grove on Friday in a District 19-2A match. It is varsity only with the game set to begin at 4:30 p.m.
Harmony 3, MPCH 0HARMONY — The No. 13 Harmony Lady Eagles defeatd Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 3-0, on Tuesday in a District 13-3A volleyball match.
The Lady Eagles won 25-12, 25-11, 25-11.
Stat Leaders for Harmony (27-2, 7-1) were: Jenci Seahorn (12 kills, 8 digs, 4 aces), Lanie Trimble (11 assists, 5 aces, 3 kills, 2 digs), Lillie Jones (5 kills, 5 digs, 1 ace), Addie Young (8 digs, 3 aces), Rendi Seahorn (4 aces, 2 digs, 2 kills) and Grace Kalenak (3 digs).
Mineola 3, Winona 2
WINONA — The Mineola Lady Jackets edged the Winona LadyCats, 3-2, on Tuesday in a District 15-3A match.
Mineola won 25-12, 25-16, 24-26, 20-25, 15-13.
Winona leaders were: Randi Hanson (6 kills, 2 aces, 14 digs), Lindsey Smotherman (10 kills, 8 digs), Amiracle Peck (6 kills, 10 digs), Olivia Yeadon (5 blocks, 6 kills) and Stormie Bavarro (4 aces, 15 digs).
Gladewater 3, Hughes Springs 1
GLADEWATER — The Gladewater Lady Bears downed the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs 3-1 on Tuesday in a District 15-3A volleyball match.
The Lady Bears won 25-21, 25-15, 23-25, 28-26.
Leading the way for Gladewater were: Kiyah Bell (18 kills, 5 digs), Zandy Tyeskie (33 assist), Alise Sanders (5 kills), Alexis Boyd (9 kills, 5 blocks) and Hadassah Balcorta (6 digs, 3 aces).
Kilgore 3, Lindale 1
LINDALE — Bryonne Brooks and Maleah Thurmond led a balanced attack at the net with nine kills apiece, Ashton Vallery (17) and Alana Mumphrey (14) combined for 31 assists and the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs earned a 25-17, 22-25, 28-26, 25-23 win over Lindale on Tuesday.
Summer Hayden-Epps had eight kills, Brooke Couch seven, Catherine Dennis three and Mumphrey two. Brooks led with three blocks, adding two digs, and Thurmond added a couple of blocks. Jasmine Vasquez led with 18 digs, followed by Fyndi Henry and Isabell Witt with 13 each, Nawny Sifford and Couch with 10 each, Vallery with nine, Maddison Harris with eight, Hayden-Epps with six, Dennis with five and Mumphrey two.