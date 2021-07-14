Matthew McMillan, UT Tyler’s fireballing relief pitcher, has signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Angels, the school announced on Wednesday.
“I had been watching the draft and I was told that I may get taken somewhere between the 15-20 rounds, so when those rounds came up I really started paying attention,” said McMillan, a sophomore from Pflugerville. “In around the 18th round the Angels called and asked if I would be willing to sign a free agent contract following the draft and after talking with my parents and coaches I told them I would like to take the opportunity. I just want to make the most of it, because I know it won’t last forever, and just try and soak in as much as I can. I really don’t think it’s set in yet to be honest.”
As a free agent signee, McMillan will report to the Angels mini-camp in Arizona on July 20 alongside fellow draft picks and free agent signees from the organization. McMillan will compete amongst those draft picks and signees in a series of workouts and scrimmages in hopes of earning the opportunity to join one of the Angels minor league affiliate teams for the remainder of the 2021 season, a decision which will be made by the organization on July 24.
McMillan led all Patriot arms with 20 appearances this spring and was named a D2CCA second team All-South Central Region selection after leading the Lone Star Conference with seven saves. The Pflugerville Connally High School graduate finishes his UT Tyler career ranked second all-time in the Patriot baseball record books with 17 saves in his three-year career.
“I’m so happy for Matt and his family,” UT Tyler head baseball coach Brent Porche said. “He came here as a Division III recruit with no scholarship money, and has worked his tail off to make himself into one of the best pitchers in the country. The work ethic and professionalism he has shown since first stepping on campus is what will carry him through professional baseball. I wouldn’t be surprised one bit to see him pitching in the big leagues one day.”
