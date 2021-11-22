The UT Tyler Patriots are going dancing.
It’s not March Madness, but it’s the volleyball version.
The Patriots (19-3) earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Division II National Volleyball Tournament. UT Tyler found out during the selection show that was broadcast on Monday.
The Tyler squad is the No. 6 seed in the South Central Region, which is scheduled for Dec. 2-4 in Denver. No. 1 seed Metropolitan State University of Denver will host the single elimination tournament.
UT Tyler is one of three Lone Star Conference teams to be selected into the tournament and will be making the program’s first national tournament appearance at any level since the program’s inception in 2003.
Thus, the Patriots earned a postseason bid in their first year of eligibility at the Division II level after receiving full-fledged Division II status in August. The Patriots were previously in NCAA Division III.
The Patriots join No. 4 seeded Angelo State and Lone Star Conference Postseason Tournament Champions and No. 7 seed West Texas A&M, who earned the LSC automatic qualifying bid with a 3-0 win over St. Edward’s in the championship match Saturday, in the field. UT Tyler finished second in the LSC regular season with a 15-2 record.
Eight eight-team regionals will be played at on-campus sites. Regional competition will be single-elimination, best three-of-five-set matches and will not include a third-place match.
The winners of each of the eight regionals will advance to the finals, Dec. 9-11, at the Bob Martinez Athletics Center in Tampa, Florida. Teams advancing to the final site will be reseeded before quarterfinals. Competition at the finals site will be single-elimination; best three-of-five-set matches.
South Central Region
Hosted by MSU Denver, Denver, Dec. 2-4
No. 3 Colorado Mesa (21-6) vs. No. 6 UT Tyler (19-3)
No. 2 Colorado Mines (26-3) vs. No. 7 West Texas A&M (23-4)
No. 4 Angelo State (23-4) vs. No. 5 Regis (Colo.) (20-7)
No. 1 MSU Denver (26-3) vs. No. 8 CSU Pueblo (20-8)
