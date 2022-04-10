Freshman Kaylee Davis' no-hitter highlighted No. 1 UT Tyler sweep of Lone Star Conference softball games in San Antonio and Austin over the weekend.
The Patriots (34-4, 20-4 LSC) scored 5-0 and 7-6 wins over St. Mary's in San Antonio on Friday and 2-1 over St. Edward's in Austin on Sunday.
UT Tyler returns to play on Tuesday for a non-conference doubleheader against Henderson State in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. Gametimes are set for 4 and 6 pm.
The Patriots return for home games on Friday, hosting No. 19 Oklahoma Christian (4 and 6 p.m.). They also play at Suddenlink Field on Sunday against Cameron (1 and 3 p.m.).
SUNDAY'S GAMES
Davis, a pitcher from Venus, threw seven innings and did not allow a hit while striking out two and not walking a batter in the 1-0 decision.
The only batter to reach base for the Hilltoppers was Charlotte Nuccio in the sixth innings. She eventually reached third base.
The Patriots scored the only run of the game when Grace Davis scored on a shortstop error that allowed Mak Dominguez to reach base. Dominguez was credited with an RBI.
UT Tyler had three hits — doubles by Michelle Arias and Shannon Klaus and a single by Ashley Perez.
In the first game, the Patriots rallied from a 1-0 deficit for a 2-1 win.
The Hilltoppers took a 1-0 lead in the first, but UT Tyler scored single runs in the fourth (Bayli Simon walked with the bases loaded to force in Courtney Plocheck) and the fifth (Dominguez scored when Plocheck reached on an error).
Perez, Dominguez, Tatum Goff and Plocheck all had hits.
Sarah Gartman (3 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts) and Goff (4 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts) were in the circle for the Patriots. Goff got the win.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
In the first game against St. Mary's, Goff pitched a three-hit shutout while striking out 11 in the 5-0 win over the Rattlers.
Perez, Avery Farr and Dominguez all had doubles.
Simon, Perez and Dominguez had two hits each with other hits from Arias, Plocheck and Klaus. RBIs were from Perez (2), Arias (1), Farr (1) and Dominguez (1).
Runs were scored by Simon (2), Hanna Fradkin (1), Morgan McAlexander (1) and Klaus (1).
In the second game, the Patriots scored three runs in the top seventh for the 7-6 win. The Rattlers scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth for a 6-4 advantage.
Plocheck knocked in two runs to tie the game at 6-6 with an infield single. Arias grounded out to shortstop, driving in Sam Schott for the go-ahead run.
Jacey Henry (1-0) set the Rattlers down in order in the bottom of the seventh for the win. She also got the final out of the sixth.
Perez had a two-run homer and Farr had a solo homer.
Plocheck led UT Tyler with three hits with Perez, Farr and Dominguez had two hits each. Goff added a single.
Perez, Farr,