Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.