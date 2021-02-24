Three late chances failed to find the back of the net as UT Tyler fell in their Lone Star Conference soccer opener to West Texas A&M on Tuesday afternoon by a 1-0 final score at the Citizens 1st Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex.
Ramiro Alvarez had three shot attempts in the final two minutes of action that all missed the mark from around the penalty box, including a header off of a Patriot (0-2-0, 0-1-0 LSC) corner with just over a minute left in the match, to lead the way for eight UT Tyler shot attempts in the second half alone.
UT Tyler was unable to capitalize on any of those chances, allowing a West Texas A&M (1-0-0, 1-0-0 LSC) goal from early on in the seventh minute to be the deciding factor in the contest.
Alvarez led the Patriots with five shot attempts, but Luis Mahecha recorded the lone shot on goal attempt for the Patriots, finishing with a pair of shots for the day.
Mahecha's shot that was saved by Buff keeper Alexander Vencel came in the 16th minute mark and was directed to the lower left portion of the goal off of a volley. That goal was the first chance for the Patriots following the Buff goal by Payne McKiver at the 6:37 mark of the opening half.
That lone goal of the match was redirected in after a shot from Giancarlo Saldana of the Buffs hit the top post after being tipped by keeper Mathias Eriksen and landed at the feet of McKiver. McKiver got it past an out-of-position Eriksen after leaping for the save on the previous shot, and gave the Buffs the 1-0 advantage.
The Patriots return to play on Tuesday, traveling to Edmond, Oklahoma for a 4 p.m. match with Oklahoma Christian.