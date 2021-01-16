WICHITA FALLS — Da’Zhon Wyche and Darius Alford each scored 23 points to help the Patriots get in the Lone Star Conference win column as UT Tyler downed Midwestern State, 92-66, on Saturday at Ligon Coliseum.
The Patriots, who lost to MSU on Friday 76-59, improved to 2-7 overall and 1-7 in LSC. The Mustangs fall to 7-2 and 6-2.
UT Tyler jumped out to a 44-30 halftime lead.
Wyche, a 5-10 senior guard from Anchorage, Alaska, added eight assists and three steals, along with five rebounds. Alford is a 5-11 junior guard from Houston.
The Patriots’ Emanuel Gant had a near double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds. Micah Fuller (13 points) and Milan Szabo (11 points) were also in double figures scoring for UT Tyler. Szabo had eight rebounds and Fuller had five assists.
Others scoring for UT Tyler were Roche Grootfaam (6) and Chris Giles (2).
Terrell Wilson led Midwestern State with 22 points. Derrick Ogechi and Luke Hamilton each scored nine points.
UT Tyler will now face Texas A&M-Commerce in Commerce on Jan. 22-23. The Patriots’ next home game is 2 p.m. Jan. 27 against St. Mary’s.
MSU is scheduled to visit Dallas Baptist on Jan. 22-23.