UT Tyler produced one of the top-10 single-game scoring performances in program history while tying the program's single-game steals record to pick up its first victory of the season, a 106-67 non-conference win over Dallas Christian College Friday night at the Herrington Patriot Center.
Darius Alford led the way, coming up with a game-high eight steals to finish just one steal away from the program's individual single-game record, and he also led all scorers with 16 points to pace a group of six Patriots who scored in double figures.
The Patriot's 106-point scoring output tied for seventh on the program's all-time single-game scoring list, and UT Tyler led by as many as 50 points with less than five minutes to play.
With the victory, UT Tyler improves to 1-2 with a return to Lone Star Conference play looming two weeks away. The game was considered an exhibition game for Dallas Christian, which has a 2-1 record on the year along with 10 exhibition games so far.
"It was good to put one in the left column, because our guys are working hard to play better," Patriots coach Louis Wilson said. " We have a long way to go, but it was certainly good to play so many guys so many minutes in this one. We are suffering from not having preseason games this year, so we have to work out our issues on the fly. After taking the next week off, we will hopefully get some injured players back as we head into the guts of our schedule in January. Hopefully, our excessive gift giving in the form of turnovers will abate after the holidays, because until it does, playing better will be difficult."
Soloman Thomas came off the bench to produce 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field. Micah Fuller added 13 points, and Jalen Davis and DJ Jones contributed 11 points each off the bench. Da'Zhon Wyche scored 10 points.
The Patriots next play host to Lubbock Christian on Jan. 2.