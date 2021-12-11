After a two-week break for finals, the UT Tyler basketball team returned to action on Saturday, continuing their stellar play.
Da’Zhon Wyche and Micah Fuller hit in double figures with Milan Szabo adding nine points and nine rebounds to help power the Patriots to a 77-60 win over Dallas Baptist University at the Burg Center.
Wyche hit for 19 points with Fuller adding 15 as UT Tyler moved to 6-0 on the season. Although both teams are in the same league, the contest was not a Lone Star Conference game.
Five of those nine rebounds for Szabo came on the offensive end of the floor, and helped generate 21 second-chance points. UT Tyler corralled 17 total offensive rebounds and dominated the rebounding margin with a 41-to-27 advantage.
UT Tyler joins Lubbock Christian and Texas A&M-Commerce as the only LSC teams that are still unbeaten.
The Patriots took a 42-30 halftime lead.
Jackson Johnson (16) and Javion Richard (10) were both in double figures for DBU.
Also scoring for UT Tyler were Jaxon Edelmayer (8), Paul Djoko (8), Soloman Thomas (7), Eysan Wiley (6), Patrick Samoura (3) and Zaire Mateen (2).
Fuller added seven rebounds, five steals and three assists.
Others scoring for DBU (5-4) were Ricky Lujan (7), Alex Holcombe (7), Cameron Kahn (6), Carson Hughes (4), William Heather (3), Isaac Bullard (3), Broc Wisenbaker (3) and Grayson Buehler (1).
UT Tyler stays on the road, traveling to Wichita Falls to meet Midwestern State on Monday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. The UT Tyler women (4-1) are at Midwestern State on Monday as well, tipping off at 4 p.m.
Both UT Tyler teams return home on Thursday to face Arkansas-Fort Smith (women at 5 p.m. and men at 7:30 p.m.).
DBU’s next game is Dec. 18 against Southwestern Oklahoma State in Dallas.
