UT Tyler scored 20 runs on 20 hits on Sunday, highlighted by a grand slam from Kyle McShaffry, to cap off a four-game sweep of Cameron University in a Lone Star Conference baseball series in Lawton, Oklahoma.
The Patriots won the finale 20-14. UT Tyler also won on Friday (7-1) and on Saturday (13-5, 7-2).
All games were played on McCord Field.
The Patriots (15-13, 15-13 LSC) return home for a four-game set with UT Permian Basin at Irwin Field. Games are set for Friday (7 p.m.), Saturday (3 and 6 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.). It will be Alumni Weekend.
The Aggies are 8-14 and 8-15.
GAME 1
In Friday’s 7-1 win, Dylan Blomquist (4-1) pitched 6.1 innings of five-hit ball while striking out nine to get victory on the mound. He walked three and gave up one run.
He was followed on the hill by Easton Malin (.2 innings, 1 strikeout) and A.J. Irvin (2.0 innings, 1 hit, 3 strikeouts).
Jordan Goechenour (double, single) and Hayden Clearman (2 singles) led the Patriots with two hits each with Tommy van de Sanden, Cade Watson and Carson Cox adding singles.
Van de Sanden, McShaffry, Watson and Tanner Roach knocked in runs. Scoring runs were Gochenour (2), Clearman (2), Riley Lambert (1), Cox (1) and Edward Ortiz (1).
Jordan Cornett had a triple for the Aggies.
GAME 2
In the first game of Friday’s doubleheader, the Patriots scored the first nine runs en route to the 13-5 seven-inning win.
Lukas Polanco had two doubles for UT Tyler with van de Sanden, Cox and Clearman adding one each.
McShaffry led the Patriots with three hits, followed by van de Sanden (2), Gochenour (2), Polanco (2), Ethan Bedgood (1), Cox (1) and Clearman (1).
Polanco drove in three runs with McShaffry and Gochenour contributing two RBIs each. Others knocking in runs were van de Sanden, Bedgood, Alex Bruce and Cox.
Scoring runs were Bedgood (3), van de Sanden (2), McShaffry (2), Gochenour (2), Lambert (1), Cox (1), Roach (1) and Clearman (1).
Jayce Clem led Cameron with three hits, including a home run and a double.
Harrison Lee (1-1) got the win for UT Tyler, going four innings (6 hits, 2 runs, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
GAME 3
Nick Niebur (1-3) and Garrett Arredondo combined on a six-hitter in the second game on Saturday (7-2 win).
Niebur went 4.2 innings (5 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Arredondo finished the final 2.1 innings (1 hit, 0 runs, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Four Patriots had doubles — van de Sanden, Bedgood, Gochenour and Cox.
Watson had two hits with Lambert and McShaffry adding singles.
Lambert and Watson each drove in two runs with an RBI apiece from Gochenour, Cox and Roach.
Scoring runs were Watson (2), McShaffry (1), Bedgood (1), Gochenour (1), Polaqnco (1) and Cox (1).
Beau Williams had three hits for the Aggies.
GAME 4
Sunday’s finale was a wild 20-14 win by the Patriots.
UT Tyler trailed 4-3 and 10-6 before rallying. UT Tyler scored six runs in the eighth and six runs in the ninth.
McShaffry belted a grand slam in the ninth to conclude a 4 for 5 day at the plate with six RBIs and two runs scored.
Watson was also 4 for 5 with an RBI and three runs scored with van de Sanden and Roach each going 3 for 5. Roach had two RBIs and two runs scored with van de Sanden knocking in four runs and scoring four runs.
Van de Sanden had a triple and a double, while Polanco had two doubles and Roach had one two-bagger.
Adding singles were Cox (2), Bedgood (1) and Gochenour (1). Adding RBIs were Cox (2) and Watson (1).
Also scoring runs were Cox (3), Clearman (2), Gochenour (2) and Polanco (2).
Dominic Arellano and Ryan Allen had homers for Carmeon.
Mitchell Lee (1-1) got the win in relief, going 1.1 innings and allowing two hits and one run while striking out two and walking one. He was the Patriots’ fourth pitcher of the day. Irvin got the save (3) by finishing the final two innings (3 hits, 3 runs, 0 earned, 1 strikeout, 1 walk).