The UT Tyler baseball team finished 2-2 in a series over the weekend against St. Mary's in San Antonio.
The Patriots won the first two games (9-2, 5-4), but lost the final two (6-4, 3-1) at Dickson Stadium.
UT Tyler (26-18, 26-18 in Lone Star Conference) will close out the regular season at home on the weekend, hosting Lubbock Christian at Irwin Field. It will be Clements Fluids Weekend as well as Senior Day on Saturday.
Games are scheduled for Friday (7 p.m.), Saturday (3 and 6 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.).
St. Mary's (20-26, 18-26) close out the regular season with a weekend series at Arkansas-Fort Smith.
Angelo State leads the LSC at 34-10, followed by West Texas A&M (32-12), Lubbock Christian (31-13), Texas A&M-Kingsville (26-14), UT Tyler (26-18), St. Edward's (24-20), Oklahoma Christian (21-27), St. Mary's (18-26), Texas A&M International (17-27), Arkansas-Fort Smith (15-25), Eastern New Mexico (14-28), Cameron (13-29) and UT Permian Basin (11-33).
GAME 1: UT Tyler 9, St. Mary's 2
Dylan Blomquist (7-1) threw six innings to capture the win on Friday, allowing two runs while striking out eight and walking one. Hayden Collins finish the game, going three innings to get his first save. He allowed one hit with two strikeouts and a walk.
Kyle McShaffry led the Patriots' offense, going for 4 for 5 at the plate with three RBIs. He had three singles and a double. Tommy van de Sanden hit a double with singles from Hayden Clearman, Carson Cox, Tanner Roach and Cade Watson.
Clearman, Ethan Bedgood and Roach knocked in runs. Scoring runs were Clearman (2), van de Sanden (2), Cox (2), McShaffry (1), Roach (1) and Watson (1).
Jake Elizondo had three hits for the Rattlers with a home run from Brandon Broughton and a double from Devin Goins.
GAME 2: UT Tyler 5, St. Mary's 4
The Patriots scored three runs in the sixth and a solo run in the eighth to rally by the Rattlers in the first game of the doubleheader on Saturday.
McShaffry had two hits with Clearman and Cox hitting doubles. Adding singles were Bedgood, Lukas Polanco, Cox and Roach.
RBIs were from Bedgood and Riley Lambert. Scoring runs were McShaffry (2), Clearman, Tommy Tolve and McShaffry.
Clay Bradford had three hits for St. Mary's.
GAME 3: St. Mary's 6, Tyler 4
In the second game on Saturday, the Rattlers scored five runs in fourth inning to swing the game.
Elizondo led St. Mary's with three hits.
Lambert had two doubles with Blomquist hitting a triple. Cox had two hits with Bedgood and Watson adding singles.
RBIs were from Cox, Lambert, Watson and Kyle Hawkins. Scoring runs were Cox (2), Blomquist (1) and Lambert (1).
GAME 4: St. Mary's 3, UT Tyler 1
The Rattlers rallied from a 1-0 deficit to take the win on Sunday.
Blomquist led the Patriots with two hits and van de Sanden added a single. Van de Sanden had an RBI and Lambert scored a run.