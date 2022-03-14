Tanner Roach had three hits and drove in three runs to help power UT Tyler to a 13-0 win over Eastern New Mexico on Sunday in a Lone Star Conference baseball game at Irwin Field.
Kyle McShaffry also had three hits and Carson Cox knocked in three runs for the Patriots, who used a 10-run fourth inning to break the game open as UT Tyler improves to 11-13 overall and in the LSC. The Mustangs fall to 8-12 and 7-11.
McShaffry drove in two runs and scored two runs. Cox also had two hits and scored two runs.
Nolan Cox (1-0) got the win on the mound, going six innings while allowing four hits. He struck out eight and walked one. A.J. Irvin hurled the final inning, setting down the side.
Riley Lambert (double, single), Tommy van de Sanden (2 singles) and Ethan Bedgood (2 singles) also had two hits apiece for the Patriots.
Jordan Gochenour, Cade Watson and Kyle Hawkins added hits for UT Tyler.
Other RBIs were from van de Sanden (2), Gochenour (1) and Watson (1). Also scoring runs were Lambert (2), van de Sanden (2), Bedgood (1), Gochenour (1), Watson (1), Hawkins (1) and Roach (1).
The Patriots travel to Lawton, Oklahoma for a four-game series with Cameron. Games are scheduled for Friday (2 p.m.), Saturday (1 and 3 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.).
UT Tyler returns home for a series with UT Permian Basin (March 25-27).