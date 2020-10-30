Thursday began with the conclusion of the remaining qualifying singles matches, highlighted by the competitive University of Texas freshman Peyton Stearns claiming victory over No. 4 seed Veronica Cepede Royg in a thrilling three-setter of the the Bellatorum Resources Pro Classic, an $80,000 USTA Pro Circuit event, at Tyler Tennis & Swim Club.
Soon after, the main draw singles took the courts and prompted a flurry of nail-biters, upsets and seeded victories.
Center Court began with No. 5 seed Kristie Ahn squaring up against wild card Hailey Baptiste. Baptiste set the tone early on with powerful, line-grazing groundstrokes and the 2017 Tyler champion never had a chance to find her rhythm. Baptiste maintained the intensity and sealed the victory in just over 90 minutes.
Swift off her qualifying victory, Clara Tauson of Denmark knocked out young American star Caty McNally in the singles main Draw on Center Court. Another American standout, Francesca Di Lorenzo, fell to world No. 85 Misaki Doi 6-1, 6-3. Despite the former top-ranked college player’s best efforts, No. 2 seed Doi commanded a victory against the 23-year-old.
One American up-and-comer that came out on top of an upset was Catherine “CiCi” Bellis. WTA’s 2017 Newcomer of the Year and 2020 U.S. Open second round finalist, Bellis played smart and savvy to take the win over No. 6 seed Anna-Lena Friedsam of Germany.
Doubles began under the lights with a thrilling win from twin duo Allura and Maribella Zamarripa. The alternates, assuming their run at the Tyler 80K was over, had traveled to the Dallas airport only to receive a call that they were selected to play in the Doubles Main Draw. Upon their return, they quickly clinched a win against wild cards Fernanda Contreras Gomez and Felicity Maltby.
Baptiste kept her win streak for the day alive with partner Maria Mateas, pulling out a third set tiebreak victory against Whitney Osuigwe and Sachia Vickery. The No. 1-seeded pair, Caroline Dolehide and Caty McNally, stayed alive while wild card high school duo Savannah Broadus and Kylie Collins fell in a close three-setter to No. 4 seeds Kania-Chodun and Piter.
Play continues at noon Friday.
Bellatorum Resources Pro Classic
A USTA Pro Circuit Event
Thursday, Oct. 29
Tyler Athletic and Swim Club Tyler
Purse: $80,000 Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Qualifying Singles: Second Round
Peyton Stearns (USA) def. (4) Veronica Cepede Royg (Paraguay) 6-4, 2-6, 10-4; (2) Clara Tauson (Denmark) def. (10) Gabriela Talaba (Romania) 6-3, 6-3; (1) Renata Zarazua (Mexico) def. (14) Harmony Tan (France) 6-2, 6-4; Mayo Hibi (Japan) def. Conny Perrin (Switzerland) 5-7, 6-1, 10-8; Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (Colombia) def. (12) Kyoka Okamura (Japan) 7-5, 6-3.
Singles Main Draw: Round of 32
Hailey Baptiste (USA) def. (5) Kristie Ahn (USA) 6-2, 6-2; (1) Shelby Rogers (USA) def. Whitney Osuigwe (USA) 6-3, 6-3; (Q) Clara Tauson (Denmark) def. Caty McNally (USA) 6-3, 6-1; Catherine Bellis (USA) def. (6) Anna-Lena Friedsam (Germany) 6-3, 6-3; Caroline Dolehide (USA) def. Sachia Vickery (USA) 6-1, 6-3; Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine) def. Fernanda Contreras Gomez (Mexico) 6-0, 6-0; (Q) Renata Zarazua (Mexico) def. Conny Perrin (Switzerland) 6-1, 6-1; Veronica Cepede Royg (Paraguay) def. (WC) Katie Volynets (USA) 7-6 (6), 6-3; Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov (Spain) def. Ankita Raina (India) 7-5, 6-2; Katarzyna Kawa (Poland) def. Olga Govortsova (Belarus) 6-3, 6-2; (2) Misaki Doi (Japan) def. Francesca Di Lorenzo (USA) 6-1, 6-3; (Q) Jamie Loeb (USA) def. (Q) Georgina Garcia-Perez (Spain) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(1); Sara Errani (Italy) def. (Q) Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (Colombia) 6-3, 6-1; (7) Ann Li (USA) def. Diane Parry (France) 6-3, 6-4; Greet Minnen (Belgium) def. (Q) Peyton Stearns (USA) 6-2, 7-5; Paula Kania-Chodun (Poland) def. (Q) Mayo Hibi (Japoan) 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles Main Draw: Round of 16
Allura Zamarripa (USA)-Maribella Zamarripa (USA) def. Fernanda Contreras Gomez (Mexico)-Felicity Maltby (USA) 6-2, 6-1; Kateryna Bondarenko (Ukraine)-Olga Govortsova (Belarus) def. Ingrid Neel (USA)-Caitlin Whoriskey (USA) 7-6 (5), 6-2; Hailey Baptiste (USA)-Maria Mateas (USA) def. Whitney Osuigwe (USA)-Sachia Vickery (USA) 6-3, 3-6, 10-5; Lara Arruabarrena (Spain)-Sara Errani (Italy) def. Francesca Di Lorenzo (USA)-Jamie Loeb (USA) 6-2, 6-4; (1) Caroline Dolehide (USA)-Caty McNally (USA) def. Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov (Spain)-Greet Minnen (Belgium) 6-3, 6-1; Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine)-Clara Tauson (Denmark) def. (3) Anna Danilina (Kazakhstan)-Ankita Raina (India) 6-2, 6-2; (4) Paula Kania-Chodun (Poland)-Katarzyna Piter (Poland) def. Savannah Broadus (USA)-Kylie Collins (USA) 6-7 (2), 7-5, 10-6; Kristie Ahn (USA)-Naomi Broady (Great Britain) def. (Q) Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (Colombia)-Renata Zarazua (Mexico), walkover
Friday, Oct. 30 Schedule
Center Court – starting at noon
Catherine Bellis vs. Jamie Loeb, followed by (1) Shelby Rogers vs. Clara Tauson, followed by Bellis, C or Loeb, J. vs. Dolehide, C or Bolsova Zadoinov, A, followed by Rogers, S or Tauson, C vs. Kania-Chodun, P or Li, A Caroline Dolehide--Caty McNally vs. Allura Zamarripa—Maribella Zamarripa
Court 7 – starting at noon
(4) Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov vs. Caroline Dolehide, followed by (7) Ann Li vs. Paula Kania-Chodun, followed by Minnen, G or Zarazua, R vs. Kawa, K or Baptiste, H, followed by Kostyuk, M or Cepede Royg, V vs. Errani, S or Doi, M, followed by Kateryna Bondarenko—Olga Govortsova vs. Kristie Ahn—Naomi Broady
Court 1 – starting at noon
Katarzyna Kawa vs. Hailey Baptiste, followed by (2) Misaki Doi vs. Sara Errani, followed by (4) Paula Kania-Chodun-Katarzyna Piter vs. Hailey Baptiste-Maria Mateas
Court 2 – starting at noon
Greet Minnen vs. Renata Zarazua, followed by (8) Marta Kostyuk vs. Veronica Cepede Royg, followed by Marta Kostyuk-Clara Tauson vs. Lara Arruabarrena-Sara Errani.