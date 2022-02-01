Union Grove ISD announced the hiring of Bobby Chadwick as its new athletic director and head football coach on Tuesday.
Chadwick joined Union Grove in 2021 as the offensive coordinator.
Chadwick has been the head football coach at Carlisle, Ore City and Spring Hill, posting a record of 32-46.
Chadwick went 9-18 at Carlisle form 1992-94. While at Ore City from 2008-11, the Rebels went 20-21. Chadwick spent one season at Spring Hill in 2012 when the Panthers went 3-7.
Chadwick has also been a head track coach and head baseball coach in his more than 30 years of experience in education. Chadwick has also worked at Pleasant Grove and Gladewater.
Chadwick is a graduate of Ouachita Baptist University.
Chadwick and his wife, Kim, have four children and five grandchildren with one on the way.