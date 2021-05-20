Bullard’s mixed doubles team of Clark Gunn and Abby Wills advanced to the semifinals of the UIL State Tennis Tournament in Class 4A at the Annemarie Tennis Center Thursday in San Antonio.
Gunn and Wills opened with a win of 6-3, 6-2 over Bellville’s Brandt Okonski and Claire Novicke.
In the semifinals against Victoria Betzen and Nicky Villalovos of Hereford, Gunn and Wills fell by a score of 6-4, 6-1.
Betzen and Villalovos will face Wills Point’s team of Jacob Daniell and Patricia Petzold in the finals on Friday. Wills Point won 6-1, 6-2 in the first round over the team from Waco Robinson and then took a win of 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 over Vernon in the semifinals.
Lindale’s girls doubles team of Jacey King and Taegan Michel lost to Canyon’s Kelsey Braudt and Aubrey Thomas — 6-4, 7-5 — in the first round of the Class 4A bracket. Wills Point’s Grayce Malone and Abby Kreil and Center’s Sarah Schull and Emilee Elliott also fell in the first round.
Center’s boys doubles team of Ian Williams and Jack Callen Watlington advanced to the semifinals of Class 4A. Wills Point’s team of Weston Baker and Dakota Willis fell to Wimberley in the first round. The Class 4A boys doubles championship will pit two teams from Wimberley against each other.
Palestine’s Monique Ybarra took a 6-1, 6-1 win over Hereford’s K’Linda Mason in the first round of Class 4A girls doubles. Ybarra fell to Devine’s Brooke Runyan in the semifinals.
In Class 3A boys singles, Central Heights’ Jason Harris and Palestine Westwood’s Sean Miller both lost in the first round.
Edgewood’s team of Trinity Hale and Gracie Cates fell in the first round of Class 3A girls doubles.
White Oak’s John Langsley and Macy Weeks lost in the first round of Class 3A mixed doubles.
Martin’s Mill’s Hunter Oliver fell in the first round of Class 2A boys singles.
Cushing’s duo of Asa Dawson and Deuce Garrett advanced to the semifinals of Class 2A boys doubles with a win over Wink before falling to Mason. Linden-Kildare’s team of Chase Bynum and Christopher Palmer lost in the first round.
Woden’s Elizabeth Moreau advanced to the semifinals of girls singles in Class 2A with a win over Quanah before falling to Mason’s Makenna Palacio.
Mason has seven of the 10 finalists in Class 2A with three of Friday’s final matches being Mason against Mason.
