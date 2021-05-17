New Diana, led by seniors Sam Benson and Logan Moore, is second after the first round of the Class 3A UIL State Golf Tournament, being held at ShadowGlen Golf Club (Yardage: 6,657; Par: 72) in Manor.
Benson, who is making his third trip to the state tournament, carded a 6-over 78. He is followed by teammate Moore, who scored a 79. The two have signed to play at Weatherford College after graduation.
Benson is tied for fifth with Pollok Central’s Cameron Hubbard. Pottsboro’s Jack Estes is tied for third after a 76.
Other New Diana golfers include junior Peyton Vickers, 80, and freshman Tyler Fox, 85. Junior Dawson Windschitl is a member of the Eagles team, but was ill and did not make the trip.
The second and final round of all the classifications is Tuesday.
CLASS 2A
Kevin Nixon, of Martin’s Mill, is tied for third in the medalist race of the Class 2A Tournament, which is being held at The Legends Golf Course in Kingsland.
Nixon, whose sister Mia Nixon won medalist honors last week in the girls tournament, carded a 5-over 77. He is tied with Vega’s Ryan Grawunder. Warren Taylor of Tahoka leads with a 73 and Ethan Boggs of Morton is second a 75.
La Poynor is in the team competition. The Flyers are 11th with a 397 (Jeff Young, 83; Caden Young, 100; Caleb Solis, 102; Corbin Moeller, 112; Keaton Young, 132).
CLASS 4A
Mabank’s Josh German and Paris’ Tyler Harvey are tied for fifth in the medalist race in Class 4A. Both carded 1-over 72s on the Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle. Jaxon Donaldson of Wimberley is leading at 6-under 65.
Argyle is leading the team race at 296.
Carthage (340) and Bullard (349) are 10th and 12th, respectively.
Carthage team members include: Tristan Nutt, 80; Ethan Wolfe, 83; Austin Morgan, 88; Luke Lawrence, 89; and Charlie Barber, 95.
Bullard team members include: Mason Honeycutt, 84; Kaiden Schneider, 84; Hylend Long, 90; Lucky Gable, 91; and Kyle Schneider, 92.
CLASS 1A
Union Hill’s Saige Hendrix is fourth in the medalist race of the Class 1A Tournament being held at Lighthouse Country Club in Kingsland. He carded an 84. Gatlin Goad of Briscoe Fort Elliott leads with a 72.
As a team, the Bulldogs are 10th (438). Joining Hendrix on the UH team are Mathew Massingill (116), Elijah Young (118) and Andrew Topp (120).
———
UIL Boys State Golf Tournament
Monday’s First Round
Class 1A
Lighthouse Country Club, Kingsland
Yardage: 6,257; Par: 71
Team — 1, (tie) Roscoe Highland, 376; Sterling City, 376; 3, Garden City, 389; 4, Jonesboro, 391; 5, Crowell, 396; 6, Meadow, 408; 7, Briscoe Fort Elliott, 413; 8, Sidney, 428; 9, Richland Springs, 430; 10, Union Hill, 438; 11, Oglesby, 440; 12, Moulton, 474.
Individuals — 1, Gatlin Goad, Briscoe Fort Elliott, 72; 2, Seth Beardeen, Crowell, 79; 3, Seth Garrett, Roscoe Highland, 80; 4, Saige Hendrix, Union Hill, 84; 5, (tie) Blade Wood, Blackwell, 86; Jace Clark, Sterling City, 86; 7, (tie) Nick Lara, Garden City, 87; Nolan Steelman, Utopia, 87; Brady Caswell, Meadow, 87; 10, Bryce Archer, Knippa, 88.
———
Class 2A
The Legends Golf Course, Kingsland
Yardage: 6,466; Par: 72
Team — 1, Normangee, 343; 2, Goldthwaite, 347; 3, (tie) Vega, 360; Hamilton, 360; 5, Cooper, 367; 6, Garrison, 370; 7, Quanah, 372; 8, Shiner, 376; 9, New Home, 377; 10, Latexo, 386; 11, La Poynor, 397; 12, Panhandle, no score.
Individuals — 1, Warren Taylor, Tahoka, 73; 2, Ethan Boggs, Morton, 75; 3, (tie) Ryan Grawunder, Vega, 76; Kevin Nixon, Martin’s Mill, 76; 5, Nick Childress, Normangee, 77; Rainer Horne, Normangee, 77; Will Maddox, Colorado City, 77; Tyner Haile, Hamilton, 77; Tristan Adkinson, Garrison, 77; Landry Rogers, Lindsay, 77.
———
Class 3A
ShadowGlen Golf Club, Manor
Yardage: 6,657; Par: 72
Team — 1, Brock Blue, 234; 2, New Diana, 329; 3, Brock Gold, 332; 4, Callisburg, 338; 5, Bowie, 348; 6, Columbus, 349; 7, Llano, 350; 8, Pollok Central, 356; 9, Blanco, 365; 10, Bells, 379; 11, Whitney, 385; 12, Lorena, 391.
Individuals (Top 10) — 1, (tie) Lain Tushinsky, Tuscola Jim Ned, 75; Carson Wray, Columbus, 75; 3, (tie) Kaden Kuzel, Cameron Yoe, 76; Jack Estes, Pottsboro, 76; 5, (tie) Cameron Hubbard, Pollok Central, 78; Sam Benson, New Diana, 78; 7, (tie) Michael Redwine, Brock Blue, 79; Logan Moore, New Diana, 79; 9, (tie) Peyton Garrett, Brock Blue, 90; JJ Walsh, Callisburg, 80; Kaden Bullock, Callisburg, 80; Peyton Vickers, New Diana, 80.
———
Class 4A
Plum Creek Golf Course, Kyle
Yardage: 6,789; Par: 71
Team — 1, Argyle, 296; 2, (tie) Canyon, 312; Monahans, 312; 4, Melissa, 315; 5, Paris, 326; 6, Lake Belton, 328; 7, Pleasanton, 332; 8, Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 336; 9, Boerne, 337; 10, Carthage, 340; 11, Kingsville King, 341; 12, Bullard, 349.
Individuals — 1, Jaxon Donaldson, Wimberley, 65; 2, Gaven Lane, Argyle, 70; 3, (tie) Jack Burke, Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 71; Cason Johnson, Seminole, 71; 5, (tie) Josh German, Mabank, 72; Tyler Harvey, 72; 7, (tie) Alex Williams, Fort Stockton, 73; Ethan Payne, Argyle, 73; Xavier Bighaus, Melissa, 73; Mason Napier, 73.
———
Class 5A
White Wing Golf Club, Georgetown
Yardage: 6,718; Par: 72
Team — 1, Boerne Champion, 293; 2, Dallas Highland Park Blue, 299; 3, (tie) Dallas Highland Park Gold, 302; Austin Anderson, 302; 5, (tie) Canyon Randall, 306; Texarkana Texas High, 306; 7, Burleson Centennial, 311; 8, College Station, 316; 9, San Antonio Alamo Heights, 322; 10, Georgetown, 323; 11, Lubbock Cooper, 324; 12, Montgomery, 327.
Individuals — 1, Preston Cooper, Highland Park Gold, 70; 2, Roy Barrera, Boerne Champion, 71; 3, (tie) Thompson Huthnance, Highland Park Gold, 72; Caden Conrad, Canyon Randall, 72; Hudson Weibel, Highland Park Blue, 72; Ty Holbrook, Granbury, 72; 7, (tie) Jay Pabin, Lucas Lovejoy, 73; Zach Heffernan, Boerne Champion, 73; Camden Robertson, Texas High, 73; Trenton Mierl, Austin Anderson, 73; Trevor Mierl, Austin Anderson, 73.
———
Class 6A
Legacy Hills Golf Club, Georgetown
Yardage: 6,989; Par: 72
Team — 1, Austin Westlake Blue, 283; 2, The Woodlands, 290; 3, Austin Westlake Red, 291; 4, (tie) Plano West, 292; Houston Memorial, 292; 6, Austin Vandegrift, 295; 7, Richardson Pearce, 299; 8, Keller, 302; 9, League City Clear Creek, 303; 10, Waco Midway, 306; 11, Mansfield, 312; 12, Cypress Creek, 318.
Individuals (Top 10) — 1, (tie) Matt Comegys, Plano West, 68; Seal-Karl Dobson, Austin Westlake Blue, 68; 3, Jacob Sosa, Austin Westlake Blue, 69; 4, (tie) Garrett Endicott, San Antonio Clark, 70; Alex Huang, Plano West, 70; Alex Papayoanou, The Woodlands, 70; Kaelen Dulany, Keller, 70; 8, (tie) Stephen Randecker, League City Clear Creek, 71; Preston Stout, Richardson Pearce, 71; Blake Moreno, Austin Westlake Red, 71.