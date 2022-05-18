Mia Nixon, a senior at Martin's Mill High School, hit the trifecta of prep golf.
The Texas A&M University signee won her third UIL Class 2A State Championship on Tuesday in Austin.
Nixon followed her first round score of 69 with a 4-under 67 for a 36-hole total of 6-under 136. She won by 15 strokes over runner-up Hannah Nimmo of Wolfe City (71-80—151). Avery Burns of Mason placed third with a 161 (79-82).
Bandy Bizzell of Frankston finished 18th at 189 (89-100).
If not for the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled the 2020 tournament, Nixon would, more than likely, have a fourth title.
As a freshman in 2019, Nixon won medalist honors with a two-round score of 142, winning by five strokes at Roy Kizer Golf Course in Austin.
Last year, Nixon won by 17 strokes at The Legends Golf Course in Kingsland. The tourney was 27 holes in 2021 due to inclement weather.
This year she won on the Lions Municipal Golf Course, just about 2.5 miles from the UT Austin campus, her future rival.
Mason won the team championship with a 732 (360-372), followed by Goldthwaite (385-369—754) and Normangee (375-382—757). Quinlan Boles finished with 11th with a 909 (458-451) and Latexo was 12th at 958 (491-367).
CLASS 5A
At White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown, Hallsville's Kinley Pessel fired one of the top rounds of the day with a 1-under 71. She moved up to the leaderboard, placing in a tie for 14th (153). Pessel bettered her first round score of 82 by 11 strokes.
Longview’s Lauren Fisher shot a 156 (77-79).
Austin Anderson’s Farah O’Keefe topped the field with a 8-under 136 (66-70). San Antonio Alamo Heights’ Julia Vollmer was second at 141 (69-72). There was a tie for third at 144 between Emmy Tran of Leander (75-69) and Sophie Biediger (73-71).
Austin Anderson (305-295—600) rallied to win by one stroke over San Antonio Alamo Heights Blue (298-303—601). San Antonio Alamo Heights Gold was third at 634 (319-315).
CLASS 4A
The Bullard Lady Panthers placed fifth in the 4A Tournament held on the Legends Golf Course in Kingsland.
Bullard carded 702 (341-361).
Argyle won the team title with a 620 (317-303), followed by Midlothian Heritage (315-321—636) and Andrews (324-334—658). Canton moved up to eighth with a 748 (375-373).
Faith Ann Chinn of Spring Hill finished in a tie for 10th place in the medalist race with a 147 (79-78). Lindale's Kenzie McClenny carded a 167 (84-83) with Rusk’s Katelyn Henslee scoring a 175 (86-89).
Alexandra Hileman of Sunnyvale won the medalist race with a 144 (68-76). Maddie Sanders of Midlothian Heritage won on the first playoff to place second with a 148 (73-75). Mallory Matthew (73-75—148) of Hondo placed third.
Members of the Bullard team were Adyson Pipkin (84-88—172), Gracie Smith (80-95—175), Natasha Johnson (91-86—177), Amaya Johnson (86-92—178) and Josie McClure (91-102—193).
Canton team members include: Caroline Stern (89-88—177), Taryn Clayton (89-90—179), Katie Wilkerson (99-96—195), Bella Irwin (98-100—198) and Jayme Robertson (101-99—200).
CLASS 3A
Mineola moved up two spots to place sixth in the 3A Tournament, being held at Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin. The Lady Jackets finished at 760 (391-369).
Wall won the tourney with a 631 (312-319), followed by Odessa Compass Academy (359-350—709) and Gunter (359-361—720).
Mineola golfers include: Ava Johnson (93-83—176), Sunni Ruffin (93-87—180), Savannah Lopez (94-92—186), Bransyn Anderson (111-107—118) and Valerie Moreland (120-116—236).
There was a three-way playoff for first place in the medalist. Shay West of Wall (71-76—147) won the playoff. Pottsboro's Alli Reily (72-75—147) finished runner-up with Katie Hart of Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (73-74—147) taking third.
Mount Vernon’s Laney Wright carded a 177 (87-90).
CLASS 6A
San Antonio Reagan (294-290—584) won the 6A tourney that was being held at Legacy Hills Golf Course in Georgetown.
Austin Vandegrift placed second at 595 (298-297) with Southlake Carroll taking third at 597 (303-294).
Austin Vandegrift's Sydney Givens won the medalist race with a 143 (70-73), one stroke ahead of Jiyu Han of Round Rock (73-71—144). There was a tie for third between Marissa Loya (72-73—145) of San Antonio Reagan and Ally Black (73-72—145) of Austin Westlake.
CLASS 1A
Robert Lee captured the Class 1A Tournament with a score of 798 (390-408), playing on the Plum Creek Golf Club course in Kyle. Veribest surged into second place with a total of 815 (421-394). Taking third was Garden City (413-405—818).
Halee Jo Johnson of Happy earned medalist honors with a 167 (81-86), followed by Maris Pree Goodman of Clyde Euyla (83-86—169) and Karli Kinkade of Blanket (93-88—181).